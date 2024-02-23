Community Regional's neuro ICU receives Beacon Gold Award of Excellence
Community Regional Medical Center is celebrating a prestigious award.
Community Regional Medical Center is celebrating a prestigious award.
Reddit has officially filed paperwork for an Initial Public Offering on the New York Stock Exchange. It will trade under RDDT.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
It's time for the 2024 SAG Awards. Here's how to tune in.
Stewart will be eligible to return to the Pistons' lineup on Feb. 27.
The NFT space may be down substantially from all-time highs, but brands and loyalty programs looking to reach fans in new ways can still find value, said Steve Kaczynski, co-author of the book “The Everything Token” and community lead for Starbucks Odyssey. “I think this year we’re going to see a lot of community-based brand building,” he shared on TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction podcast. Starbucks launched Starbucks Odyssey in 2022 as its initial foray into the web3 world.
While fans eagerly await the U.S. premiere of Dune: Part Two on March 1, the cast is stealing the spotlight with a fashion-filled press tour across the globe.
The TV personality was diagnosed with both conditions "after undergoing a battery of medical tests" in 2023. The news comes days before the release of the Lifetime doc "Where Is Wendy Williams?"
Video games haven't been a niche hobby for ages now, but the scale of the industry built around gaming is still not as well known as it deserves. Revenue from video games totaled some $39.4 billion in the United States during the first three quarters of 2023. Meanwhile, the box office for films in the United States was worth a comparatively modest $9 billion in all of last year.
Ina Herlihy believes e-commerce brands are losing out on organic traffic and potential revenue by relying on third-party community sites, like Reddit and Facebook Groups. As new user acquisition costs increase, in some cases by hundreds of dollars, brands have to care more about increasing retention and organic traffic, Herlihy told TechCrunch via email. Herlihy set out in late 2022 to build community software for brands to host communities on their own websites.
Hero Journey Club is a budding mental health service for gamers that aims to offer a safe space for people to find community do inner work.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Krystal Kauffman worked as an organizer on political and issue campaigns for a decade before pursuing a degree in geology. Now the lead organizer at Turkopticon, Kauffman recently started as a research fellow with the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR) Institute, working alongside others to build -- in her words -- "a community of workers united in righting the wrongs of the big-tech marketplace platforms."
From Paul Mescal to Jeremy Allen White, meet the seven stars who are poised to be the next big thing.
Classic Recreations worked with the American Heart Association on the run of custom cars, which feature impressive specs.
Creative ad agency McKinney developed a quiz game called “Are You Blacker than ChatGPT?” to shine a light on AI bias. The game tests a person’s knowledge of Black culture against what ChatGPT has been trained to know about the Black community. “It’s interesting because it’s billed as this bot that knows everything, and it’s like, clearly, you don’t know everything, especially when it comes to things that aren’t white-specific,” Meghan Woods, a copywriter at McKinney and one of the game’s creators, told TechCrunch.
Victor Wembanyama and Louis Vuitton began their talks last year.
The Pokémon Company is hosting a livestream on February 27 to discuss what’s coming down the pike throughout 2024. Rumors are swirling that we’ll get information regarding remakes of Pokémon Black and Pokémon White.
The Wild scored six goals in less than six minutes on Monday in the fastest stretch of its kind in the NHL since 1999.
A word to the wise: These nostalgic eyeshadows, blushes, lipsticks and more have holiday gifts written all over them.
The Wooden Award winner is running it back.
The European Union's rebooted e-commerce rules start to apply in full from tomorrow -- setting new legal obligations on the likely thousands of platforms and digital businesses that fall in scope. The Digital Services Act (DSA) is a massive endeavour by the EU to set an online governance framework for platforms and use transparency obligations as a tool to squeeze illegal content and products off the regional internet. If something is illegal to say or sell in a particular Member State it should not be possible to workaround the law by taking to the Internet is the basic idea.