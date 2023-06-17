Community remembers 17-year-old girl killed in 2019 shooting

The community came together to remember the life of 17-year-old Alysha Johnson. Johnson was killed in a shooting on Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle Street in June of 2019.

Saturday afternoon, Johnson’s loved ones released balloons in her honor on Beatties Ford Road.

Family members said Johnson had graduated from Hopewell High School and was getting ready to go into a career in nursing before she died.

Channel 9 spoke with her grandmother, Evelen Poe, who said she had a message for parents across Charlotte.

“I just want everybody to know that you need to talk with your kids about having guns. Guns is not nothing to play with,” Poe said.

ALSO READ: 2 of 3 teens accused of shooting 17-year-old girl to death to appear in court

Police said three people were charged in connection with this case.

Officials said 17-year-old Juan Zamora and 16-year-old Andy Garcia were charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspirary to commit robbery.

A 15-year-old was also charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

