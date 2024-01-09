Community remembers 'bigger than life' legacy of Bob Lane

Jan. 8—NEW ALBANY — Southern Indiana residents are reflecting on the life and legacy of Bob Lane, a community leader who served in areas ranging from parks to public housing.

Lane, the former director of the New Albany-Floyd County Parks Department and the New Albany Housing Authority, died Friday at age 71.

He began in 1985 as the director of the New Albany-Floyd County Parks Department, and he led the New Albany Housing Authority as executive director from 2001 to 2017.

Lane also served as an athletic coach and adjunct faculty member at Indiana University Southeast. In addition to his local work with the housing authority, he worked as a national consultant for housing authorities and was a member of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials board.

At IUS, Lane worked from 1976 to 1979 as the head coach for the women's basketball team and women's tennis team. He was the head coach for men's tennis from 1981 to 1985.

Letty Walter, a former parks department employee and coach, described Lane as a "giant of a man in New Albany" in terms of his legacy.

"I don't think there was ever a more caring man than Bob Lane," Walter said. "No matter what his job was — whether it was at IUS or whether it was as director of the parks and recreation or whether it was with the housing authority — he cared about everybody."

"He always had a smile on his face," she said. "I'm just heartbroken at this passing. We lost a really, really great man who cared about New Albany and the people of New Albany."

She knew Lane since he was hired by the parks department.

Walter said he "had a way of calming people down and taking care of business."

Lane always "had something funny to say to you to perk you up if you were feeling down," she said.

"He was very fair in all his dealings, and he was very caring," she said. "So that's a good combination to have in any of your leaders of whatever group you're working with."

He approached his work with a "can-do attitude," she said.

"He always had a can-do attitude, and he didn't try to lord it over anybody," Walter said. "He just wanted to keep things going smoothly."

Matt Denison, superintendent of Floyd County Parks and Recreation, has known Lane for many years through his involvement in youth sports and parks in Floyd County.

"My family has known Bob for forever it seems," he said. "He's just one of those guys — if you've been in New Albany or around things here, you knew him, you interacted with him. He was an important figure in our community in a lot of different ways."

Lane encouraged Denison to take the job as the parks superintendent, and he served as a mentor "every step of the way."

"That to me exemplifies who he was as a person in our community — when there was a need, he was willing to step up and help," Denison said. "It was never about the money."

"And I think if you talked to other people in all of the different areas he touched — whether it was sports or parks or affordable housing or whatever it might be — you'll find that he just simply answered the call whenever there was a need."

Lane had an "unbelievable ability to connect with people of all kinds," Denison said.

"It didn't matter what your role was or what your status was," he said. "He was very well thought of by everybody in our community."

Joe Glover, vice chancellor for university relations at IUS, has known Lane for more than 20 years. They first met when Glover joined the Rotary Club in New Albany.

"He was a member of the Rotary Club and just very well connected in our community — someone that really cared about Southern Indiana so much," he said. "Later, our paths kind of crossed again as I became athletic director at IU Southeast, and I realized that Bob was a coach at IUS for many years and was an adjunct professor for many years as well."

Glover described Lane as a "very kind man" who was committed to his community.

"He loved our community," he said. "He was very much involved and willing to help in any way possible."

He also recalled Lane's sense of humor.

"Wherever he was, he was bringing levity and laughter," Glover said. "And I think that was one of the legacies we all remember the most. Even when the subject was difficult or the topic was difficult, he had a way of bringing joy and laughter to it in a way that really helped us all focus on what we were trying to accomplish."

He described Lane as "bigger than life."

Steve LaDuke, vice president of the Floyd County Parks board and owner of Frank Monroe Heating & Cooling, said he has known Lane for most of his adult life. He recalls that Lane was part of a group of people who would meet regularly for lunch at the former Tommy Lancaster's Restaurant in New Albany.

LaDuke said that "everybody who came into contact with him loved him," and he was "always quick with a compliment."

"He always wanted people to know how much he appreciated what people did for him," he said.

Lane had a "big personality," and he made a difference for "every walk of life," he said.

"His touch on the community is even bigger than what he was," LaDuke said.

Denison said Lane was a "voice for a lot of people in our community."

"I think Bob was willing to stand up for things he believed in, and I think Bob was willing to give his time and talent even after his career at the housing authority and parks [department] came to a close," he said. "He was willing to stay on boards and help different people."

Lane will be "missed by so many people," Walter said.

"It's a big loss for New Albany," she said.

Lane's visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home at 1119 East Market Street in New Albany, according to his obituary.

The funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Road in New Albany. Prior visitation on Friday will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The burial will take place on Saturday at Ames Chapel Cemetery in Paoli with prior visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beechwood Christian Church in French Lick.

Memorial gifts can be made in lieu of flowers to Trinity United Methodist Church or the IUS Athletic Scholarship Fund, 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150.