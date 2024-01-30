Community remembers Brevard priest, sister found dead during officer-involved shooting

On Monday, we learned more about a string of crimes in Brevard county that left three victims dead and two police officers injured.

Sunday afternoon Palm Bay Police were called out to a home on Forgal Avenue near Malabar Road and I-95.

That’s where they say 24-year-old Brandon Kapas shot at officers.

The police chief said the suspect also shot and killed his own grandfather before officers were able to take him down.

We learned the officer-involved shooting led police to two other victims. Former Priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church Robert Hoeffner and and his sister Sally.

“I got closer to God because of him,” said Amanda Parker-Silk.

“He has done so much. Not just for St. Joes, but outside of St. Joes and he’ll never be forgotten,” said Susan Richards.

Richards and Parker-Silk didn’t know each other, but both of them sat together on a bench outside of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Monday to pray and remember the former priest and his sister.

“Father Bob was like a mentor,” said Parker-Silk. “He was someone I really looked up to.”

“I loved [Sally] like she was my own sister,” said Richards.

The two were found shot and killed during an investigation into the officer involved shooting on Monday.

Aound 2:20 p.m. Sunday police got a call about Kapas causing trouble at a birthday party and having several weapons with him.

Police responded to the home and tried to speak with Kapas, but we’re told he refused so they tried to tase him.

“The officers had a brief struggle- with the officers and our suspect- to where the suspect broke free, and at which point the shooting began from our suspect towards our officers,” said Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello.

Officers fired back. Two of them were hit. We’re told at some point Kapas shot and killed his own grandfather, before being killed by police.

“I heard officers yelling commands and to put down his weapon,” said one neighbor.

Chief Augello said investigators later found what he called “an arsenal of weapons” inside the car Kapas drove to the party in.

When they looked up the car, it came back to someone else. Investigators went to the address the car was registered at and that’s where they found the two other victims.

“What I can tell you is that our officers’ actions [Sunday] prevented something even more tragic and devastating from happening,” said Chief Auguello.

Investigators are still working to figure out the relationship between Kapas and the priest and his sister.

We’re told both police officers who were shot are expected to be okay. One has been released from the hospital and the other underwent a successful surgery and is recovering.

