Community Rewards names winners

Dec. 7—City Bank announced on Thursday the 30 recipients of this year's $60,000 Community Rewards program.

Rewards were given to the top five recipients in six categories. Fix West Texas received an additional $3,000 as the top vote-getter during the month-long voting period. More than 110,000 online votes were cast for the 74 nonprofit agencies in this year's event.

The top five finishers from each of the six categories and their prize amounts are:

Animal Welfare and Environment

— $4,000: Fix West Texas

— $2,000: Midland Animal Shelter Adoptables

— $1,500: Bully Beds

— $1,000: Dog Rescue R Us

— $500: Sassys Dog Rescue

Basic Human Needs

— $4,000: Reflection Ministries of Texas

— $2,000: Family Promise of Odessa

— $1,500: Jesus House Odessa

— $1,000: Friendship House

— $500: West Texas Food Bank

Community Contribution and Leadership

— $4,000: United States Search & Rescue (TEXAS Division)

— $2,000: Alpine Public Library

— $1,500: West Texas Helping Hands

— $1,000: Ward County Crime Stoppers

— $500: BAM BizHUB

Education and Youth Services

— $4,000: Civil Air Patrol, Three Rivers Squadron

— $2,000: Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest

— $1,500: The 1:11 Project

— $1,000: Adinvita Private School

— $500: Young Women's Leadership Academy of Midland