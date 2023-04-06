‘Our community is at risk.’ White Settlement targets crime at hotels and motels

The White Settlement Police Department is creating a task force to address crimes at hotels and motels along Interstate 30 and West Loop 820 South, police chief Christopher Cook wrote in a press release Thursday.

Cook said the city has experienced higher levels of crime, quality of life issues, overdoses and deaths as a result of events that occur at the properties. Since January 2021, the police department has received 2,860 calls for service at eight motels and hotels. Those calls include assaults, rapes, burglaries, prostitution, disturbances, stabbings, shootings, robberies, stolen vehicles, and illicit drugs, according to the release.

“It is quite evident based upon the numerical data that our community is at risk with some of these properties,” Cook said. “Our goals and objectives are simple. Reduce crime, educate owners and operators on ordinances and laws, and arrest offenders who are causing harm to our community. If problem motels and hotels do not cooperate and take responsibility for their management and proper oversight, our team will look for any and all legal remedies available, including potential civil actions to bring properties into compliance by working with the City Attorney’s Office.”

The team is made of up law enforcement personnel, Code Enforcement officials and officials from the fire marshal’s office. The initiative, which began in March, will continue until crime rates decrease or go away completely, Cook wrote.

Cook wrote that the police department has partnered with the city to send letters to hotel and motel owners about the operation that include actions owners need to take and to cooperate.