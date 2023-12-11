Community Roundup: Hayes Home open for holiday tours

BCS school district serves senior citizen luncheon

OAK HARBOR - The Benton-Carroll-Salem School District hosted its annual Senior Citizen Luncheon on Wednesday, welcoming around 200 seniors to Oak Harbor High School. The event aimed to foster community connections during the holiday season.

Musical performances by the Oak Harbor High School Music Performance Class, Jazz Band and Mixed Choir added a delightful touch to the festivities, creating a memorable experience for attendees.

The district issued thanks to the BCS Board of Education and the Transportation Department for their contributions and crucial roles in organizing this event. Appreciation was also extended to Oak Harbor High School FFA, DECA, and Student Council members for seamlessly arranging, serving, and clearing the luncheon.

TAG resident artists featured in next exhibit

PORT CLINTON - The Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council announced its next exhibit, a collection of works from resident artists from The Arts Garage.

On display through Jan. 1, this exhibit features participating artists Maggie Beckford, Valerie Crow, Rick Dziak, Rita A. Fields, Johnny Hill, Lori Hughes, Jeff Jackson, Linda Kelley, J. Steve Kelley, Emily Kihlken, Nike Mendenhall, Stephanie Mortus, Jeanette Oleksa, Dave Ostheimer, Nancy Pierce, Dave Peltier, Susan Prentice, Andy Sacksteder, Phil Stone, and Kathie Widing.

The Arts Garage is in the city’s old maintenance garage at 317 W. Perry St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday (except major holidays), by appointment or by chance.

Humane Society to hold Cookie Walk

PORT CLINTON - The Humane Society of Ottawa County is seeking volunteers to donate cookies for its annual Cookie Walk. The Cookie Walk will be 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Peace Lutheran Church, 900 Jefferson St.

Donations of cookies, cookie bars, breads, candies and other baked goods are accepted. Items can be dropped off at the shelter, 2424 E. Sand Road, this week, Dec. 12 through Dec. 15, or at the church the morning of the Cookie Walk. For more information, contact the shelter at 419-734-5191.

Conservancy district to meet Saturday

FREMONT - The Wightman's Grove Conservancy District will hold a special meeting on at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. The meeting will be held at the Riley Township Hall on Ohio 412 in Riley Township.

The meeting will be held for the general purposes of the district. The meeting is open to the public and all are invited to attend.

Magruder to hold lab screening

PORT CLINTON - Magruder’s next monthly community lab screening will be 8 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Magruder Community Clinic ,730 Jefferson St.

The main lab test is a CBC, CMP and Lipid Profile, which includes liver and kidney function, fasting blood sugar, cholesterol, HDL/LDL, Triglycerides and a complete blood count (red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets in the blood) for $50.

Magruder also offes add-ons that you can add to the testing above, or request on their own: Lipid Profile: $20; Hemoglobin A1C: $20; PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen): $30; TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone): $25; and Vitamin D: $35.

This lab screening is held on the second Thursday each month. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 419-301-4304. Participants are asked to fast for 12 hours prior to their appointment time but can have water. No insurance is accepted — payment can be made by cash, check or credit card.

Hayes Home Holiday tour shares Christmas traditions

FREMONT – Make holiday memories and discover the Christmas traditions of the Hayes family at Hayes Home Holidays, a special evening tour of the Hayes Home that will be offered twice in December.

This year, guests will be treated to festive stories about the Hayes family’s Christmas celebrations, from President Rutherford and First Lady Lucy Hayes to some of the later generations of the family, who lived in the home until 1965.

Throughout the tour, guests can interact with costumed characters and may even be asked to assist with the holiday preparations. The experience also will feature surprise guests. Participants will depart the Hayes Home with a comforting cup of wassail, a hot spiced cider that was a popular holiday drink during the Victorian era.

Tours are Thursday, Dec. 21, and Friday, Dec. 22. Tour times are 5 p.m., 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m.

The home will be lightly decorated for the holidays in a historically accurate manner.

Before and after tours, guests can enjoy the "Hayes Train Special" model train display in the museum auditorium.

Tickets for nonmembers are $18 for adults ages 19 and older, $10 for kids 6 to 18 and free for kids 5 and younger. Tickets for Hayes Presidential members are $15 for adults 19 and older, $8 for ages 6 to 18 and free for kids 5 and younger. Advance tickets are recommended and can be purchased at rbhayes.org/news/2023/11/01/general/hayes-home-holidays-experience-christmas-traditions-of-the-hayes-family. Tickets will be sold at the museum front desk the nights of the event, pending availability.

