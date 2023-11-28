Community Roundup: Port Clinton HS band director marches in Macy's parade

Port Clinton HS band director marches in Macy's parade

PORT CLINTON - Port Clinton High School Band Director Sean DeLong was selected to join a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country in the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23.

Port Clinton High School Band Director Sean DeLong marched in the Marcy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with The Band Directors Marching Band on Nov. 23.

The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry had a theme of “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

Throughout their careers, the music educators in this band have collectively mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students. These professionals not only teach and direct music, they teach about life itself.

The band was directed by nationally known music educator and innovative band director Jon Waters. The sponsoring organization behind the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is the Michael D. Sewell

Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington. The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for almost 40 years.

Women's Connection to meet Dec. 12

FREMONT - Fremont Area Women’s Connection invites area women to its luncheon on Dec. 12 at Victor’s Event Center,2270 Hayes Ave.

It’s a “Frosty” time of year and the Harvest Amigos will help celebrate with some musical fun. The speaker, Laurie Sternberg, of Cincinnati will share her story, “Cheating Death.”

The doors open at 10:30 a.m. for coffee and socializing. Lunch and program is from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $14.

Make a reservation before Dec. 8. Call or text Donna at 419-680-2251 or e-mail Carrol at fawcluncheon@gmail.com. Reservations as well as any necessary cancellations must be reported in the same way.

Putnam featured in documentary being shown at Ida Rupp

PORT CLINTON - Port Clinton High School alumnus, Dr. Robert D. Putnam (1959) is featured in a new documentary “Join or Die,” which will be shown at Ida Rupp Public Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The showing is free to the public in the community rooms of the Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St.

The National Endowment for the Humanities named Robert Putnam as one of America’s preeminent political scientists and one of the most widely read, cited, and respected social scientists in the world. His findings come from his extensive research, but also have a basis in his own experiences growing up in Lakeside and Port Clinton.

In his book "Bowling Alone", Putnam writes about his PCHS bowling team and features a photo of the team. He writes that although more Americans than ever enjoy bowling, teams such as those sponsored by businesses in the 1950s and 1960s, no longer exist.

Terra State specialist earns new designation

FREMONT - Amber Yocom, Banner Financial Aid Support Specialist at Terra State Community College, earned the FAAC designation from the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators' accredited Certified Financial Aid Administrator (CFAA) Program.

“We are very proud of Amber and this achievement. She is a prime example of the dedication that all of our faculty staff have for the good of our students”, said Dr. Ronald M. Schumacher, President of Terra State Community College. The CFAA Program is a first-in-the-industry effort launched in 2019 that validates the skills and knowledge of financial aid professionals at postsecondary institutions nationwide. The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, or NASFAA, is a nonprofit membership organization that represents more than 29,000 financial aid professionals.

Terra State math department receives course redesign grant

FREMONT – Terra State Community College has announced that Mathematics Department members Sarah Long (Associate Professor) and Michelle L. Younker (Associate Professor and Lead Faculty) have been awarded funding for their independent course redesign projects through the OhioLINK OER Course Redesign Grant Program.

The grant provides each participant a $650 stipend to support their exploration of open education, alignment of course content with learning outcomes, and advocacy for affordable open-access course materials.

Long will focus on redesigning the first course in the calculus sequence, while Younker will apply redesign principles to college algebra. Both projects have the common goal of providing STEM-prep pathway students with no-cost course content and technology access.

“Sarah and I applied for the grant with the idea of providing our STEM-prep students with free course materials and technology options. Sarah's focus is materials for our Calculus I course (the first in the Calculus sequence), and I am focusing on materials for college algebra — the first in the pre-requisite course sequence leading to calculus. College algebra and calculus texts can cost a couple hundred dollars.

"This can be cost prohibitive for students. When you also consider that a Texas Instruments graphing calculator costs an additional $150 or more, students can't afford to purchase the text and materials after they pay tuition. Open Educational Resources (OERs) level the playing field by removing those costs from the class. We can provide quality materials and technology access to the students, aligned with Ohio Transfer learning outcomes for ease of transfer, at no cost to the students. The mathematical concepts in these courses haven't changed in centuries; what has changed is how students make sense of the information, how they visualize problems to create solution strategies, and the importance of connecting the mathematics with students' programs of study,” said Younker.

The grant work began on Oct. 30, and will result in course offerings for the Spring, Summer, and Fall 2024.

The News-Messenger/News Herald

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Community Roundup: PCHS Band Director marches in Macy's parade