Community shaken following alleged rape at corner store. What we know now

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a top-to-bottom review of the county's probation policies and procedures on Thursday to determine why a Level 2 sex offender was allowed to work less than 1,000 feet from a school.

The move comes five days after a juvenile female was allegedly raped by two clerks inside a corner store on Central Park in the City of Rochester. The store is across the street from the campus of the Dr. Freddie Thomas Learning Center, home to a pair of elementary schools.

One of the two men charged in the incident, Shadad Alghaity, is registered as a level 2 sex offender based on a 2021 felony conviction for first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors.

"I just feel for that victim, her family and this community," said activist Rashad Smith, co-founder and chief creative consultant at ROC Freedom Riders. "But I also know the problem is so much bigger."

The County Executive ordered an immediate review of all 239 sex offenders currently under the supervision of the county's probation office to ensure that each one is complying with state law or court orders at both their residence and place of employment. Richard Tantalo, the county's director of public safety, is supervising the case review. He said on Thursday that the process was nearly complete.

"Shadad Alghaithy should not have been working across the street from a school. This review will determine how it happened and what steps must be taken to ensure this never happens again," Bello said. "I share the community's outrage and concern about this incident and my thoughts are with the victim and her family."

Bello said George Markert will lead the probation assessment, in conjunction with the county's Office of Public Integrity. Markert is a former deputy chief with the Rochester Police Department and director of public integrity for the City of Rochester.

Bello did not set a timetable for the review process, but said he expected Markert to submit a public report with findings and recommendations "in a timely manner."

"The supervision of sex offenders is complex and involves state laws and court rulings that determine the terms of probation," Bello said. "The public needs to have trust that the county enforces the restrictions placed on sex offenders to the letter of the law."

What happened in the corner store?

Police say a girl was sexually assaulted by two store clerks after she went to the corner store at 95 Central Park.

On Saturday afternoon, a Rochester girl went to the corner store at 95 Central Park, at the corner of Central Park and Scio Street to purchase hair gel. After she entered the shop, store clerks are accused of locking her inside and raping the girl, according to the Rochester Police Department.

City court documents allege that one of the men pulled her into a back room at the store, where she was sexually assaulted despite telling him to stop.

After the girl left the store, she went home and told her family about the encounter and they called 911 around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

Officers apprehended the two clerks without incident, Bello said. Police executed a search warrant at the store and recovered five pounds of marijuana and a Glock 9mm handgun, loaded with 48 rounds in a drum-style magazine. The gun, police said, was reported stolen from Whitehall, Ohio.

Community reaction

Melanie Funchess is the president of Ubuntu Village, an organization dedicated to creating culturally responsive community-driven healing and wellness.

The incident has evoked many emotions on social media and through community discussions.

"When it comes down to it, we're talking about a child that lost their innocence," said Melanie Funchess, president of Ubuntu Village, an organization dedicated to creating culturally responsive community-driven healing and wellness.

Many community members say the bigger problem is the role corner stores play in Rochester's marginalized communities. These mini markets serve as gathering spots for neighborhood residents and are often the only option for groceries within food deserts. The stores are also flashpoints for violence and illicit activities.

"We know which stores are prone to violence," Funchess said. "You can ask anybody about their neighborhood stores and they know."

Tamara Leigh, a diversity consultant and the editor of Blaque/Out Magazine, agreed.

"You know which ones not to stop at and what time not to stop there," Leigh said. "Everybody in every neighborhood does."

Tamara Leigh is a diversity consultant and the editor of Blaque/Out Magazine.

Funchess said many of the owners of the city's corner stores are partly to blame for the incidents that happen at their stores, many of whom are not from the neighborhoods they serve.

"The incident itself is disgusting," Funchess said. "But it's indicative of the blight these stores bring to our communities. They don't serve healthy food options; many of them have drugs and guns inside. I don't know anyone who likes the corner stores. People see them as a necessary evil. It's a ripe environment for rape, and not just the rape of this little girl, but the rape of our community."

Many in the community have taken to social media to discuss the incident.

"I've read posts about this situation where people are blaming the mom and blaming the little girl," Leigh said. "That's wrong; that needs to stop. I don't want to make this about a particular group of people. My concern is predators. We are not doing a good enough job in our community of protecting our children from predators.

"This situation is awful, but there are so many layers of accountability that can be passed along, none of which is that child," Leigh said. "I don't care if this kid is good, bad or otherwise; it doesn't matter, that's a child. Her only responsibility should be to wake up, go to school, come home and live."

Who was arrested?

Two store clerks — Shadad Alghaithy, 20, and James Hampton, 28 — were each charged with first-degree rape, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of cannabis and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies. Both men were also charged with unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor.

Alghaithy is a level 2 sex offender based on a 2021 conviction for first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, a felony, Bello said.

Alghaithy was under the supervision of the Monroe County Probation and Community Correction when he was arrested, according county spokeswoman Meaghan McDermott. Because he was on probation at the time, he "should not have been present within 1,000 feet of a school," she said.

Searching for more victims

Police said they are concerned that there may be more sexual assault victims linked to these two men and the Central Park store.

Officers are asking that anyone who was attacked or knows a victim to call 911.

What about the store?

The store on Tuesday afternoon was padlocked and is not open, according to a news release from city officials.

Since Saturday, Rochester’s Neighborhood Preservation and Legal teams "took immediate action to ensure this property is no longer a venue for illegal activity," the news release read.

The building owner, who was renting space to the business owner of the corner store, agreed to a six month closure of the retail space, and to numerous restrictions once it reopens, said Rochester Corporate Counsel Linda Kingsley.

“As soon as we learned of the incident this weekend, we began an accelerated process around this property,” Kingsley said Tuesday. “Given the extent of alleged criminal activity discovered Saturday – including violent sexual assault, weapons and drugs – we are taking immediate and definitive actions to ensure this location is no longer a threat to the community.”

What's next?

Both Alghaithy and Hampton were arraigned Sunday in City Court and are being held in the Monroe County Jail without bail. They are both due to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

