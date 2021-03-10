Community in Shock After Mother and Daughter Stabbed to Death in Rancho Cucamonga

Carl Samson
·2 min read

A woman and her 8-year-old daughter were fatally stabbed in Rancho Cucamonga, California on Sunday morning.The incident, which left a third victim wounded, occurred at the family’s home on the 6800 block of Bergano Place at around 3 a.m.Jia Jia, 44, and her daughter, Ruby Meng, were pronounced dead at the scene after deputies responded to a 911 call of an “unknown problem.”The third victim, 38, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.How the suspect broke into the home is unclear. The suspect allegedly entered a bedroom, stabbed the victims and then escaped through a rear sliding door. “My husband woke up to a deep scream,” a neighbor told KTLA. “It was the kind of scream that someone was being tortured or in a lot of pain.”Two other family members who were sleeping in the house during the time of the incident were not injured. They are not considered suspects.Extensive checks around the area were conducted with K-9 units. Detectives reportedly remained at the residence until Monday morning.

Neighbors now fear for their own safety.“We don’t know if it was random or if it was domestic. It's just very nerve-racking,” one told CBS LA. “Are we safe, are we not safe.”A memorial was held Monday outside Carleton P. Lightfoot Elementary School, where Ruby was a student. Classmates left notes saying "You are the best" and "We love you.""The Etiwanda School District and the Lightfoot Elementary community are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our student, Ruby Meng and her mother. The school has notified parents that counselors will be available tomorrow and throughout the week for any students or families in need of support during this very sad time," the school district said in a statement. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Malcolm Page at 909-387-3589. Anonymous callers can reach WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com. Feature Image Screenshot via NBC Los Angeles

