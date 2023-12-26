Community solar campaign planned for Porter, Youngstown

Dec. 26—Solar Simplified, a community solar program, is set to start a campaign for subscribers in the Town of Porter and the Village of Youngstown in the new year.

Those who sign up would switch from National Grid to Solar Simplified as their electricity provider and see a 10% discount on their utility bill within one to two billing cycles.

The only thing Solar Simplified would need from residents is their utility account number and email address. There is no penalty for canceling the subscription.

Both the Youngstown Board of Trustees and Porter Town Board approved the campaign, which consists of sending out co-branded mailers about the program to all the municipalities' residents.

"I think it's a good thing," said Youngstown Mayor Rob Reisman, adding he would sign up for the program.

Jason Kulaszewski, a clean energy coordinator at the University of Buffalo and NYSERDA liaison, said the power for this program comes from already installed National Grid solar arrays. Those who already have solar installed in their homes would not qualify.

"This is not about siting solar at home," Kulaszewski explained to the village board at their December meeting, "it's about being an off-taker on an existing solar array in National Grid territory."

For the municipalities, each household that applies means an award of $50 from Solar Simplified, earning upward of $35,000 in grant funding. There are also three achievement levels that award points toward the state's Clean Energy Communities Program.

Porter Town Supervisor Duffy Johnston said that instead of putting the money saved into the town budget, the town is looking to start a celebration fund for community events.

"It's a big thing," Johnston said. "Lots of different companies have come to us, but these guys are ready to roll and have the power ready."

While Kuaszewski said there is no maximum time limit for how long a campaign lasts, they usually go on for six to nine months.

Erie County had previously done a Solar Simplified campaign through the Western New York Sustainable Business Roundtable, with some other municipalities either taking part in a campaign or looking at one including Lancaster, Hamburg, Newfane and North Tonawanda.