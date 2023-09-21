Community speaks out on proposed pronoun policy in Clovis Unified schools
A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno on Wednesday night.
A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno on Wednesday night.
Phil Sellers is still Rutgers’ leading scorer and leading rebounder after a dominant run in the 1970s.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins over the weekend.
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
Rob Mercer raised more than $30,000 after telling the poker community he had stage 4 terminal colon cancer. On Wednesday, he said the diagnosis was a lie.
It's unclear if Messi was injured. He missed two games — one for Inter Miami, one for Argentina — last week due to fitness concerns.
Score over 50% off the nifty Bluetooth FM transmitter that's loved by 20,000+ shoppers. It's one of Amazon's hidden gems!
'Hyundai N74' trademark application in Europe might mean a production N Vision 74. Gorgeous hydrogen concept high on enthusiast wish lists.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.
Maye pleaded no contest in August to a DUI charge from 2021.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Stocks were mixed Wednesday as Wall Street digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady as expected.
The popular Password manager tool, 1Password, is rolling out support for passkeys. It will be available on desktop browsers, as well as on iOS 17 devices.
The Federal Reserve's Summary of Economic Projections showed the central bank expects to hike interest rates one more time in 2023.
President Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky both warned that letting Russia win in Ukraine would embolden other despots. But key figures, including China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, weren’t in the audience.
Donald Trump Jr.'s account on X (formerly Twitter) was hacked on Wednesday morning. The account published a post that falsely claimed that his father, former president Donald Trump, had passed away. "I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away," the post read.
The latest version of the Echo Frames will ship with a longer battery life and redesigned audio experience, along with several new colors and styles.
Alexa Emergency Assist is an upcoming paid feature that lets people in need call first responders by saying, "Alexa, call for help."
Amazon has added a brand new soundbar to its Fire line, as well as refreshed streaming sticks.
Greg Brooks missed Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi State due to what LSU head coach Brian Kelly called a “medical emergency.”
Teevens was a beloved head coach and a fierce player safety advocate who eliminated live tackling from practice in a successful effort to reduce concussions.