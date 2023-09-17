Community spirit on display at Frankton Heritage Days Festival

Sep. 17—FRANKTON — By 9 a.m. Saturday, John Wrightsman and his friend had staked out a prime viewing spot for the annual parade that highlights Heritage Days weekend.

Their wives, Wrightsman explained, had taken the car — and the men's wallets — to scope out some of the dozens of garage sales around town, leaving the men with little to do but set up their folding chairs and visit before a cannon sounded to kick off the festivities.

"We come here each year because we like the parade and we stay for the fish fry," Wrightsman said. "Heritage Days in Frankton are very, very special, and I think a lot of it is because of the people. There's a real Midwestern, hometown feel to it."

A block or so away, Marsha Kitchen greeted family members who arrived at the house her father built to help her oversee a garage sale featuring children's clothes, memorabilia and other household items. Heritage Days has been a priority on her family's calendar for as long as she can remember.

"I remember the excitement of being a kid and getting to go," Kitchen said. "I just think it helps bring people into town. They just come into town for the festival and hit the rummage (sales) or come in for the rummages and hit the festival."

The parade included the Frankton Lapel Marching Band, Frankton High School cheerleaders, members of the football team and businesses from throughout the area. Passengers on nearly every float tossed handfuls of candy to waiting spectators, the youngest of which pounced on the treats and stuffed them into canvas and plastic bags.

The procession served as a centerpiece for three days of activities, which included period-specific children's games, helicopter rides, a full midway and plenty of food vendors.

Lapel resident Gay Remington spent the weekend helping her sister, Marsha Sharp, oversee a yard sale at her home along the parade route on 11th Street. The two managed to sneak away for a couple hours to sample food and check out other attractions.

"We always hit the parade, and then we try to hit food things because we're here at our yard sale, so we don't get out as much because we're here working," Remington said. "It's all about people getting together, that type of thing...it's excitement for a small town."

Regina Reyes kept an eye on a garage sale for her friends, Daniel and Kelly Knotts. A longtime Frankton resident who now lives in Fishers, Reyes said Heritage Days captures a spirit that stays with anyone who spends much time in the town.

"It's the quintessential definition of small town," Reyes said. "Everybody knows everybody — through school, through blood, through marriage. It's a small town and you want to leave it, but something about it just brings you back."

Wrightsman said that although he's a transplant to the area, he's lived in Frankton long enough to understand the sense of pride its residents take in organizing the festival and putting it on each year.

"The festival is what people in the community get involved in year in and year out," he said. "The ownership of Heritage Days, it's very, very local and strong."

Follow Andy Knight on Twitter @Andrew_J_Knight, or call 765-640-4809.