Community stunned by shooting that hurt convenience store employee on Pittsburgh’s South Side

Pittsburgh police detectives are looking for a person suspected of shooting a convenience store employee as he was taking out the trash Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of 22nd and East Carson Street.

“There were cops over there, cops over here, and over there, there were flashing lights everywhere,” said Elias Mallouhi, a regular customer at the Jag Dev Convenience Store

Yellow tape still surrounded trash bins near the business Sunday morning, around where police say an employee of Jag Dev was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I saw police parked out front, and I saw the store was still open, which is weird because typically they close at 11,” Boris Langer said. “I tried to go into the store, and the cop told me they’re closed, and I said ok and then went home,” Langer said.

People who live in the neighborhood heard the gunshots but were surprised to learn the victim was an employee at the convenience store. Langer found out about what happened from another store owner in the area.

“I asked if she knew what happened, and she said ‘yeah the guy got shot taking the trash out.’ Crazy,” Langer said.

Langer then realized he knows the victim.

“He says hi to me, and he knows my daughter. I’ve been seeing him since he opened, however long ago that was,” Langer said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police by calling 412-323-7800.

