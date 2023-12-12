Community support helps Gaylord family stay warm with donated furnace

GAYLORD — It is always nice to hear of community members coming together to help someone in need, especially around the holidays.

Last month, James Davis, the wrestling coach at Gaylord High School, called Angela Jewett of Family Plumbing & Heating in Gaylord. He was working with a local family who was dealing with multiple tragedies over the past year and they lacked some of the basic necessities, including a functioning heating system.

Jewett sent a technician over to the home who discovered that the furnace had been taken apart and disconnected as part of a home remodeling project earlier in the year.

"We sent someone out and saw we wouldn't be able to hook it back up because of liability issues," Jewett said. "The homeowner said another company would come out and hook it up."

However, Davis called her back a short time later and said the company had backed out and the family still needed a functioning furnace.

Recently, a Gaylord family who was struggling received a new furnace donated by Family Plumbing & Heating in Gaylord. Angela Jewett is the operations manager and Kevin Westcott is the owner of the company.

Jewett talked with Kevin Westcott, the owner and president of Family Plumbing, about the situation.

"So I said we are going to give them a new furnace and get everything hooked up properly," said Jewett.

It took technicians two days to install the new furnace as the company also donated the labor for the installation.

"This isn't the first time we have done this. Earlier this year we donated a heating system for a veteran in Wolverine," she said. "We want to continue to support the community and people in need when it is brought to our attention and then see what we can do to help. After all, family is in our name."

Jewett said the family was struggling after adopting two children whose parents had passed away. The father developed a health problem, which led to medical bills and prevented him from completing the home remodeling project.

Meanwhile, Davis recruited some of his wrestlers and members of the football team who, along with their parents, went out and helped complete much of the remodeling on the family's home. Jewett said Jenna Backlund of the Otsego County Sheriff's Department also helped the family out.

New furnaces can cost over $5,000, according to Jewett. There are many programs that help those struggling with monthly utility bills, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also provides funds for emergency home repairs including furnace repair or replacement. The program has income eligibility requirements and more information is available on the MDHHS website.

