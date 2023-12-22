Community support shines light on Christmas tree in Mentor-on-the-Lake

Dec. 21—Karen Ward wanted to help her parents celebrate the spirit of Christmas by decorating a 40-foot tree in the Mentor-on-the-Lake couple's front yard.

In order to do that, she asked for the help of the community, and those locally — and well beyond — have more than shared the spirit of the holiday season.

Ward's son, Jon Drago-Genes, brought home a sapling in1991 as a first-grader. More than 30 years later, that tree has grown into a majestic 40-foot staple on Thunderbird Drive in Mentor-on-the-Lake.

Knowing the love her parents — Gene and Helen Ayers — have for Christmas, Ward wanted to light up the tree, but because of the sheer size, it would be costly.

When she reached out for assistance, the response was beyond her imagination.

"We wanted to do something for a while, but it is costly, and we reached out on the internet for help on local pages and the response was overwhelming," Ward said. "People were so generous, and my son was able to do all the work hooking up the lights. We have had people drop off lights and ornaments and donations of cash. Not just from the neighborhood, but from all over. It is really heart-warming."

Ward said visitors come regularly to ride by the tree, and they received a card from California with a water-color drawing of her parents and the tree and the lights.

A card from Michigan recently arrived, and a tour bus full of people drove up to look at lights and handed the family a card with $50 included.

The tree is now an attraction on the street and in Mentor-on-the-Lake, and Ward is very appreciative as are her parents.

"They both love Christmas, and it is fun that they control the lights and are so happy to let people come by and enjoy this part of the holiday and to know how many helped make it happen is really special," Ward said. "It was a long time coming, and now the tree is so beautiful and to see so many people enjoy it is really great. Hard to explain, but we are so appreciative, and I am thrilled we were able to make this a reality for my parents after all these years."