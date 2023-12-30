Community supports families impacted by deadly fire with fundraiser at skate rink in Donora

Two people were killed and three families were affected after a fire burned multiple homes in Washington County. Tonight, the community is coming together to show their support for the people in need.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 2 people killed, 3 homes damaged in Donora fire

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for a live look at the event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man killed in New Castle house fire 4 juveniles in custody after trying to break into gun shop, running into woods, police say 3 people, including teen, charged after dog found shot in Pennsylvania VIDEO: Man arrested after shots fired near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, prompting multi-county chase DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts