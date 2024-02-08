Community talks mail delivery issues, calling for new post office

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — People in a Madison County community are sounding off about mail delivery issues they say they’ve been dealing with for an extended amount of time.

Some living in Hampton Cove say the local U.S. Postal Office handling their mail is too small to serve the growing area. “Frustration is the word and also we really feel sympathy for the postal workers,” said resident Helen Fatchet.

For Fatchet and others in the communities near Hampton Cove, mail delivery from the Owens Cross Roads Post Office has been an ongoing problem.

From delayed deliveries to none at all, Fatchet says it’s been a major inconvenience.

“I’ve had mail delivered late, I had informed delivery that told me that I was getting some mail that I did not receive until at least two weeks later. It’s made a big impact, packages arrive late, I get my neighbor’s mail, they get my mail, “Fatchet added.

Hampton Cove residents say people there have home addresses that are outside Huntsville city limits.

With their mail being delivered by USPS in Owens Cross Roads, Fatchet and others say it isn’t large enough to deal with the number of people relying on its services.

“It came to a head especially over the holidays when packages were misdelivered, or were missing period, Christmas cards weren’t delivered until three or four weeks after Christmas,” Fatchet said.

Tom Patronis is part of the Hampton Cove Owners Association and he says hundreds in his neighborhood and surrounding communities have signed a petition calling for a new post office.

“The goal would be to get a postal facility that can handle the volume. We’ve got new apartment units going up and that’s all being handled by the Owens Cross Roads postal facility,” Patronis said.

With the area being one of the fastest growing places in Madison County, residents feel it’s essential to bring the new post office to the area in order to meet the demand.

“People here send mail, they send their payments, and they’re concerned about recipients not receiving it. It has an economic impact on them, their mortgages are past due, a friend didn’t get a letter, a postcard didn’t get received,” Patronis explained. “It’s very impactful both from a receipt and an outgoing mail perspective.”

A spokesperson with the post office sent a statement to News 19 responding to the mail issues.

“All available mail and packages are being processed and delivered to our customers who live and work in North Alabama,” said USPS Spokesperson Debra Jean Fetterly.

Hampton Cove residents say they don’t believe the mail carriers themselves are to blame.

They emphasized that the issue stems from the Owens Cross Roads post office being too small to provide services for an area that now has more residents than ever before.

