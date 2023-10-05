Community turns to lawmakers to help preserve historic Old Quindaro in KCK
Community members are turning to lawmakers to help preserve the historic Old Quindaro in KCK.
Community members are turning to lawmakers to help preserve the historic Old Quindaro in KCK.
Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress attended the service at City Hall.
A money market account can help you reach your savings goals, but how does a money market account work? Here's what you need to know and how to determine if one is the right fit for you.
The Braves are singularly positioned to dominate MLB for years to come, thanks to a core of players signed to early-career, long-term deals.
Dan Titus recaps the strengths of weakness from a recent fantasy hoops mock draft filled with basketball analysts.
Markets are finally starting to punish the United States for years of shabby financial management. Don't expect relief from the jokers in Congress.
Banks will need to reverse their 2023 downfall for broader indexes to climb higher, according to some on Wall Street.
We have some fun matchups ahead with the schools out West now in the mix.
Sony has released its own movie streaming app for PS4 and PS5. Along with being able to buy and rent films, PS Plus Premium subscribers can stream up to 100 movies at no extra cost through Sony Pictures Core.
During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.
Drag queen Chiquitita is using her voice to celebrate her Latinx and Hispanic culture and to dispel negative stereotypes about the community. The post Native New Yorker Chiquitita uses drag to celebrate Latinx and Hispanic culture appeared first on In The Know.
Web3 platforms are often thought of as spaces reserved for the tech-savvy or for people who know and use crypto. For good reason: Most require you to already have a crypto wallet or two, and onboarding a non-crypto-native user is frequently a difficult hurdle for many web3 platforms. The average individual is more often than not left daunted by the proposition, which usually leads them to shy away from the decentralized web.
The average shopper probably hasn’t heard of SuperOrdinary, but if they are a beauty or skincare fan, they’ve definitely heard of some of the brands the startup works with: Olaplex, Farmacy and Biossance, to name a few. The Los Angeles-headquartered company works behind the scenes to help American and European consumer brands scale on marketplaces like Amazon, sell through social commerce and break into the Chinese market. Investors in this round included Manzanita, Alliance Consumer Growth, Demira GateUpper90 and SuperOrdinary founder and CEO Julian Reis.
Save big on fall finds for your home from Sealy, Cusinart and more, all while giving back.
There are no negative side effects, so I figure it's worth a shot.
We've gathered the best home-centric steals live now, including bedding, bath, kitchen, electronics and more.
Brett Favre allegedly accepted more than $1 million in funds designated for welfare recipients and helped funnel $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball arena at Southern Miss.
After launching a generative AI tool for corporate employees in August, Walmart is bringing the technology to its customers. During a demo with TechCrunch, a company spokesperson outlined how the retail giant is experimenting with generative AI to help shoppers in all stages of the shopping experience, from the search and discovery phase to making a purchase. Walmart declined to share which AI models it’s using to develop these features, but says it’s using a variety of different external models and they may change over time.
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace earned criticism from more mainstream members of the GOP with her vote to oust McCarthy as House speaker.
Wall Street sees significant upside for Amazon as it prepares to place ads in its Prime Video streaming service.
In the college sports world, the leasing arrangement is one of the most unique in the 27 months of the NIL era.