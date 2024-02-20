Community unsung heroes honored Sunday at church in northeast Gainesville

DaySpring Baptist Church celebrated elders who have impacted the lives of others in the Gainesville community with a program filled with reflection, songs and worship.

Held in recognition of Black History Month, the church at 1945 NE Eighth Ave. on Sunday held a service to honor unsung heroes - Mother Diotha Bell, Mother Julia Brown, Mother Lillie Davis, Mother Jessie McKnight, Deacon Lonnie Henley and John Smith.

“We’re here to honor our unsung heroes and tell you thank you and that you are being held by his (God's) almighty hand,” said Mary Harrison, who presided over the service.

The service was one the best programs the church has hosted this year, said the Rev. Dr. Marie Herring, pastor of the church.

“Sometimes you think your good deeds go unnoticed, but we notice,” Herring said.

Herring thanked her husband, Lenton “Pop” Herring, and Minister Reshone Flanders for organizing the service.

Flanders thanked the elders for their sacrifice.

“They were consistent, persistent and dedicated to make sure our lives were better than the ones they had,” Flanders said. “We appreciate our elders who sacrificed a lot in the community and they don’t even know what they’ve done. They live and don’t even know that they are serving.”

Mike Powell, founder of MP & Associates, gave a Black History Unsung Hero presentation on the late Clara Jackson McLaughlin, who was born in Brunswick, Georgia, and grew up in Gainesville. McLaughlin died in 2021 at the age of 81.

She attended Howard University and as editor-in-chief of the school’s newspaper, the university became the first HBCU to win the All-American Award for a student publication.

McLaughlin in 2002 became owner and publisher of the Florida Star that serves the Black community in Jacksonville and is the oldest Black-owned newspaper in northeast Florida. She created the Georgia Star three years later to serve the Brunswick community.

After Powell’s presentation, the ceremony to recognize the unsung heroes in the community began.

Each honoree was given a certificate and a bouquet of flowers for their efforts.

Minister Reshone Flanders, right, holds the microphone to Hopewell Baptist Church Deacon Lonnie Henley while he accepts his certificate during the Black History Month service Sunday at DaySpring Baptist Church in northeast Gainesville. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

Jerald Means introduced Bell, who is her mother, and talked about the impact she had on her life and others.

The Rev. Dr. Marie Herring, pastor of DaySpring Baptist Church, speaks during the church's Black History Month service held Sunday to honor six unsung heroes in the community. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

Bell, 95, is the eldest of six children and a mother of three, as well as being a grandmother and great grandmother.

The New Testament Dancers of DaySpring Baptist Church perform to African drums during the Black History Month service held Sunday at the church in northeast Gainesville. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

Means described her mother as witty and an avid reader.

“She loves her family and above that, she loves God,” Means said. “She is a great woman of God and a great person to be around.”

Minister Jane Barclay introduced Brown, who is her mother.

Barclay said her mother, who will turn 93 on June 16, and family settled in the Grove Park community in Alachua County after leaving Georgia.

“They waded through swamps,” Barclay said. “Some of her siblings don’t like the story being told but it’s our history and we should know about it.”

Barclay said her mother had eight children and was married at the age of 15.

“She birthed so many children spiritually and lived a full life,” Barclay said. “She is a prayer warrior in this area and around the city.”

Cathy Norman introduced Davis, who is her grandmother, and described her as funny and caring.

“She has nine children and raised a nephew which shows her heart is so special,” Norman said. “To me, she is the eighth wonder of the world.”

Davis, 97, is known for her giving nature and making sure people in the community are fed and taken care of.

Janice Phillips introduced McKnight, her mother, who was born Aug. 19, 1935.

McKnight has served the Church of God by Faith for 70 years in Gainesville and is a mother of four children.

“She loved teaching her children the ways of the Lord,” Phillips said. “She also led the Women of Purpose Ministry in the church and was the chair of the National Pastors' Wives Association. Her greatest passion is her love for people and her special gift is to care for people.”

Pop Herring introduced Henley, who is 85 and a deacon at Hopewell Baptist Church in Gainesville.

Henley is active in the community and participates in different programs in churches and provides food sometimes during games at Citizens Field, Pop Herring said.

Henley and his wife, Rosemary Henley, would dress in matching colors wherever they went, Pop Herring said.

“You are a living example of what life should be,” Pop Herring said. “You are a great father to your kids. I love you man and I appreciate you.”

Smith, who is also known as "Crevasse" because he worked at Crevasse’s Florist for more than 60 years, was also honored.

The Rev. Dr. W.G. Mayberry spoke a few words about Smith and remembered being taught by Smith during swimming lessons at Andrew Mickle Sr. pool in southeast Gainesville.

“He is a great man of integrity and worked for Crevasse’s for many years,” Mayberry said. “He’s an honest man who didn’t mind working.”

“I was the oldest student in his (swimming) class,” Mayberry said. “I didn’t care. I wanted to learn how to swim.”

Pop Herring closed out the service with final remarks.

“We will not repeat our history,” he said. “I want to thank the church and the participants. It was Black History Week when I started, but I can’t tell you the joy I feel when I celebrate Black History.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 6 unsung heroes honored at DaySpring Baptist Church on Sunday