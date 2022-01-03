Community Vaccination Centers Change Plans Because Of Snowstorm

VIRGINIA — Communtity Vaccination Centers across Virginia will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, the Virginia Department of Health announced on Sunday evening. The closure was announced as Virginians prepare for a inclement winter weather.

In northern Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health operates Community Vaccination Centers in Fredericksburg, Prince William County, and Fairfax County. Individuals who had appointments scheduled for Jan. 3 will be notified of the cancellation and can reschedule their appointment online.

In northern Virginia, the National Weather Service has administered a winter storm warning. Officials predicted that the area could see up to 8 inches of snow from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health said they will make a decision on Monday about whether or not they will reopen the clinics on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Here's a full list of the Community Vaccination Centers in Fredericksburg and northern Virginia:

Woodbridge Former Gander Mountain location

14011 Worth Ave, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Fredericksburg Former Five Below location 1877 Carl D Silver Pkwy,Central Park Old Five Below, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Fairfax Tysons Corner Center 7950 Tysons Corner Center, McLean, VA 22102



In a news release, public health officials urged residents whose appointment was cancelled to reschedule as soon as possible. Second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be administered up to 42 days after the first dose is given.

More information about where to find a COVID-19 vaccine is available on the Virginia Department of Health's website. Virginia residents can also receive assistance through the state's vaccien hotline, which can be reached at 1-877-829-4682.

