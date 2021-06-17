Community volunteer ministers through his personal story

Jun. 17—As David Stevenson of Farmersville celebrates the recent publication of his autobiographical book, "From Lemons to Lemonade," he hopes that it can make a positive difference in the lives of those who read it.

Stevenson, along with his wife Tiffany, run Online Christian Services (OCS Ministries), a nonprofit that is perhaps most widely known for delivering Bibles to inmates in prisons throughout Texas as well as several other states.

In part of his book, Stevenson shares the story of how an intended act of kindness on his part ended up putting him behind bars, which gives insight into why reaching out to people in prison is so near and dear to him and central to his mission.

In 1999, Stevenson was a volunteer firefighter for the cities of Quinlan and Union Valley. He was also a licensed correctional officer and fire investigator, and was licensed to carry a firearm. At one point, Stevenson says that he grew concerned about a fellow firefighter who was considering taking his own life.

To help his comrade, Stevenson purchased a gun from his friend in an effort to help remove some of the temptation for him to go through with suicide.

Shortly after buying the gun, Stevenson had to drive from Mesquite to Austin, and he put it in the trunk of his car. While driving, he was stopped by officers, and he informed them of the weapon in his trunk. Even though Stevenson was licensed to carry a firearm, he ended up being charged with interstate commerce and was arrested due to the gun still being licensed to his friend and it being from California.

After bonding out of Rockwall County Jail, Stevenson waited three long months for his case to go to trial. When his day in court finally arrived, video footage of the traffic stop from the officer's dash cam was shown to the jury.

Stevenson also provided the court with copies of all of his licenses and certifications, as well as documentation of his volunteer work in the communities he served.

When the court appeared to be leaning in Stevenson's favor, the prosecuting attorney pleaded with the jury to "not let him [Stevenson] be another O.J. Simpson, and let him get away." Stevenson's defense attorney then tried to persuade the judge to declare a mistrial, but was unsuccessful, and Stevenson was sentenced to three years in jail.

To add further insult to industry, six months into his sentence, Stevenson received a package from his then-wife, filled with all the bills she wanted him to pay. Not long after, he was called to the warden's office to sign divorce papers.

In his book, Stevenson goes back and forth between sharing his personal story of how his Christian faith guided him throughout his life and ministering to the reader through scripture and words of encouragement.

"I never thought I'd go to jail, but there I was, and it could happen to anyone," Stevenson said. "What I want to let people know is that whatever happens, God never leaves you and he is always there with you.

"When I was in prison, it was when I learned the meaning of the scripture, 'I will never leave you or forsake you," Stevenson said. "With this book and the prison ministry, our main mission is to make sure that people know that they are not forgotten."

Stevenson's book, "From Lemons to Lemonade" can be found on Amazon.com or Walmart.com, or arrangements can be made to purchase it directly from OCS Ministries by sending an email to thereshope@ocsministries.com or calling 214-558-1377.

"One of my church members read it, and she said it was so interesting that she couldn't put it down. She said she ended up staying up until 3 a.m. reading it," Stevenson said.

In addition to publishing the book, OCS Ministries is still continuing with it deliveries of Bibles and discipleship books to prisons, with their next delivery scheduled for Friday, July 2, to a prison in Arkansas.

The ministry is also in the process of collecting donations of new or lightly-used denim jeans and sweat suits, for prisons to give to inmates as they're being released and having to transition back into society.

Those interested in donating jeans or sweat suits to the ministry, or volunteering to help pack Bibles and discipleship books for their next delivery, can contact them through phone or email.

OCS Ministries is also regularly posting videos on its Facebook page, in which people talk about the "dog days" they've hit and how they overcame them through faith.