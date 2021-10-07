Community volunteers sought to search for missing Jefferson man

Oct. 7—Police are calling upon locals to help search for a 79-year-old Jefferson man who's been missing for more than 24 hours.

Anthony Joseph Walker was last seen on camera leaving his home at about 1:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bedford Drive Wednesday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He has dementia and is hard of hearing, according to his family, who pleaded for help from the community at a news conference Wednesday night.

After an exhaustive search involving numerous agencies, the sheriff's office is organizing a community search today. Any person willing to volunteer should meet at Remsburg Park, 7408 Holter Road No. 7404, Middletown, at 1 p.m. No dogs are allowed, as FCSO has dedicated search and rescue K9s assigned. No All-Terrain Vehicles are permitted.

Requirements for volunteers are as follows:

— Must be 18 years of age or older

— Must be able to present a valid identification

— Should wear long pants, brightly colored shirt, and appropriate footwear (i.e. boots, all weather shoes, etc.)

— Must have access to a cellular phone

— Must be able to walk long distances and traverse a variety of terrain

— Should bring water, FCSO will provide additional water

The sheriff's office will organize and lead the search. Police say volunteers must be willing to follow the guidance and direction of appointed public safety personnel.

Police started their search Wednesday after Walker's family reported him missing at 9:20 a.m. FCSO deputies, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, Frederick Police Department, Maryland State Police, Chesapeake Search Dogs, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association continued intensive searches earlier this morning, according to an FCSO release.

Walker was last seen wearing a gray Maryland Terrapins sweatshirt with a white undershirt, khaki pants with a belt and Teva sandals with dark socks. Walker is described as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has "salt and pepper" hair. If anyone sees him, they should call 911.

