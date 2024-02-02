Community weighs in on what they want to see after RISE Doro is demolished

After a devastating apartment fire that erupted on Sunday night at RISE Doro apartments, the City of Jacksonville has deemed the property unsafe.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax is working to learn exactly when this apartment will be demolished.

According to city officials, the demolition is expected to begin Friday, and several residents Action News Jax spoke to say that if this is what has to be done, then they’re okay with it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Grayson Marshall is a Jacksonville resident who said the entire incident is alarming.

“It especially being the heart of the city with something burning down … It’s crazy and detrimental because we are trying to build downtown up,” he told Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson.

Since Sunday, the portion of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, which runs next to the Doro has been closed down. Certain businesses are still not able to open because of it.

Read: Florida Fire Marshal still investigating RISE Doro fire, demolition to begin before end of the week

The apartment complex was expected to become a big part of the city’s entertainment district, and Marshall said he was looking forward to that.

“We are one of the few cities that doesn’t have a picturesque downtown. I feel like they have been doing a lot of work to make it look better,” Marshall said.

Read: Action News Jax learns that RISE Doro management company got a $6 million tax break from city

Gibson spoke to Tytiana Carr, who said that if the city has to demolish this apartment complex, she is okay with that.

“I don’t know what their plans are next. Maybe they could rebuild it or turn it into a certain building, but I do feel like we need to get something renovated in the area,” she said.

Action News Jax reached out to the developer of RISE Doro to learn his next plans, but we have yet to hear back.

Read: RISE Doro apartment complex structure deemed unsafe after fire, crews monitoring for flare-ups

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.