Community's help needed to shape garden

An underused patch of land will be turned into a community garden in the centre of Sunderland.

Last October, the city's council was awarded £180,000 to work with the community to create a space inside Mowbray Park.

People are now being urged to share their ideas as a public consultation begins.

Councillor John Price said: "This is a garden being created by the community, for the community. It's going to be fabulous."

The garden will be developed on a site in the Grade II listed Mowbray Park, adjacent to the city's museum and winter gardens.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, it will eventually become "an interactive, inclusive, and fully accessible container garden with raised beds, seating and paving".

The project is being developed in partnership with local residents and groups who will decide its design and use following a series of consultation events being held next week at the Winter Gardens glasshouse entrance.

