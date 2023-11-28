With community's help, nonprofit provides Christmas gifts to foster children

Nov. 28—A Norman-based nonprofit is currently accepting donations for a Secret Santa program that provides Christmas gifts to children in foster care.

Fostering Futures has grown to provide other services, but when it was co-founded in 1989 by Jaci Williams and Sue Durrett, its sole purpose was providing Christmas presents. At the time, Cleveland County's children in foster care were receiving mostly leftover gifts from Oklahoma County. Durrett, then a child welfare worker, said getting enough gifts was a struggle.

She reached out to Williams, who began writing letters asking donors for $100 apiece. That first year, they gave gifts to 69 children; last year, they gave gifts to more than 1,200 children.

Every fall, child welfare workers provide Durrett with the addresses of children and their foster families. Durrett writes those families a letter and receives a Christmas wish list in exchange.

That's when the community support comes in.

Community members, whom Fostering Futures calls their "Secret Santa Elves," can donate directly to finance the gifts. Or, if volunteers prefer to get more hands-on, they can email shop@cabok.org to receive a child's wish list and buy the gifts themselves.

Durrett said there is a particular need for "Gift Card Elves" this year. She anticipates Fostering Futures will give out up to $8,000 in gift cards to teenagers in foster care this year, who receive the cards so they can shop for their own presents.

Gift cards can be mailed to Fostering Futures at P.O Box 581, Norman, OK 73070 or dropped off at 3500 Wellsite, Unit 102, Norman, OK 73069.

"So many of these kids have not had the opportunity to just go shop for themselves," Durrett said.

Leftover presents from the Secret Santa program are later used as birthday presents, or end up in Fostering Futures' Luggage with Love program. Luggage with Love provides children entering foster care with a bag containing clothes, shoes, a blanket, a nightlight and a toy.

"I'm amazed every year how this community steps up to the plate and meets the needs of the kids," Durrett said. "It's a pretty neat community we live in."

All gifts should be turned in by Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Donors are invited to a public viewing of all the donated gifts on Dec. 12 from 1-7 p.m. at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.

Donors can mail checks to Fostering Futures' P.O. Box location, submit donations online at forsteringfuturesOK.org or text FFSS to 44-321.