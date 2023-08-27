Commuter Alert: Subway service changes start Monday on the F and M lines
F service will be rerouted in the E line in both directions between Rockefeller Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.
The NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a crucial part of Team USA, but the Americans need him on the court and out of foul trouble.
The lack of affordable, reliable childcare is a major contributor to the pay gap between men and women.
Over 12,000 shoppers are fans of this gizmo.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
Just over a third (35%) of Americans knew the average lifespan of retirees, according to a recent report. What about you?
Stocks reversed lower Friday morning after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is "prepared to raise rates further."
There's a notable change in the CDC recommendations for people who have egg allergies.
The GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser upfit is here, designed for going out there. It's not priced yet, but will be on display at Overland Expo Mountain West.
Internet users in the European Union are logging on to a quiet revolution on mainstream social networks today: The ability to say 'no thanks' to being attention hacked by AI. Thanks to the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), users of Meta's Facebook and Instagram, ByteDance's TikTok and Snap's Snapchat can easily decline "personalized" content feeds based on "relevance" (i.e. The changes apply to major platforms in the EU but some are being rolled out globally as tech giants opt to streamline elements of their compliance.
Instant grocery delivery startup Zepto has raised $200 million in a new funding round at a valuation of $1.4 billion, it said Friday, at a time when most other firms in the category have either died or are struggling. The funding makes Zepto the first Indian startup to attain the unicorn status this year. StepStone Group, an influential LP in many venture funds including Nexus Venture Partners, led Zepto's Series E funding in what is the U.S. firm's first direct investment in India.
How many times can the Clippers keep running this back on the same hopes and wishes before deciding to pivot in another direction?
The EUHOMY 12 Volt Car Refrigerator is an outstanding solution for those seeking portable cooling options for camping, travel, RVs, trucks, and home use
Some Ford F-150 owners have been hearing a “sonic boom” or “ear-piercing static.” Sometimes, drivers can turn it off, but other times it lasts way too long.
Reddit is launching the “Mod Helper Program” to reward moderators who offer helpful advice to other moderators, along with an updated moderator help center. The announcement comes amid growing discontent among the site’s moderators, many of whom relied on third-party apps that have since been shut down because of Reddit’s API pricing. Moderators have asked Reddit to improve the official app’s moderation tools, which are lacking compared to those offered by now-defunct third-party apps.
Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the central bank may hike interest rates further and will likely need to keep rates elevated for a "substantial" period of time.
Ford is offering a blackout package for its 2024 F-150 Lightning EV that includes the company's first matte black wrap on a production truck.
A look at how the big moment came together and whether Samantha Jones will return to the "Sex and the City" universe.
Nordstrom may have beat estimates, but it's cautious on the back half of the year and is worried about rising retail theft.