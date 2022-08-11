Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge

A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett.

Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Green, who is employed by Keolis, was arrested Wednesday in Reading.

In a statement, a Keolis spokesperson said, “We are reviewing his employment status and he will be placed on unpaid leave pending the disciplinary proceeding required under his collective bargaining agreement.”

Sutson, a Lynn resident, was shot and killed inside an apartment on Central Avenue on July 19. Police responded to the apartment around 4:22 a.m. and found Sutson with an apparent gunshot wound.

The DA’s office said Sutson had been staying at the apartment and was shot in the bedroom. Investigators say Green previously lived at the apartment and was allegedly upset about Sutson’s relationship with his estranged wife.

Green was identified as the alleged shooter after reviewing surveillance video and other evidence, according to the DA’s office.

Kenneth Green works as the MBTA Transit police chief, but his exact relation to Brian Green is unclear.

In a statement, an MBTA spokesperson said, “This is a personal matter for Chief Green and his family. The MBTA is confident in Chief Green’s leadership of the Transit Police.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

