Will a new commuter train line lure riders in car-crazy South Florida? Your top questions, answered

They say we need commuter rail in South Florida. A mass transit system to get people out of their cars. But do we?

A skeptical public has been asking that question for months now as government leaders wrangle over whether to build a bridge or tunnel to get dozens of commuter trains a day across the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Each option will come at an astronomical cost with no guarantee of fixing our worsening traffic woes, critics say.

In a recent interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Greg Stuart, executive director of Broward County’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, set out to answer readers’ questions. Stuart is leader of the MPO, an independent agency funded by the federal government that works with county and city officials to improve the region’s transportation options.

Stuart detailed the region’s transportation goals, the level of interest for using trains, and the efforts underway to ease the ever-growing traffic crunch. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Here’s what he had to say.

Q: How many cars travel on Interstate 95 per day?

A: The Broward section of I-95 is the heaviest traveled section in all of South Florida and the entire state. Traffic volumes in Broward generally exceed well over 200,000 vehicles per day. And from Interstate 595 to Sunrise Boulevard, 2013 traffic volumes topped out at 328,000 vehicles per day. This puts I-95 traffic volumes at levels comparable to California 91 (Riverside Freeway) in Orange County, one of the busiest routes in Southern California.

Q: If you launch a new commuter rail service, how many will ride it?

A: Around 13,000 to 14,000 people would board those commuter trains daily.

Q: Is that a lot?

A: Not really. Each lane on I-95 moves around 15,000 to 20,000 people a day. That’s the 24-hour average.

Most of it happens during peak times. If we can capture a little bit of those trips we can solve a bit of the problem. But they (elected officials throughout South Florida) keep approving developments that only make the problem worse.

Q: Is a ridership of 14,000 people a day enough to justify building a bridge or tunnel over the New River for commuter rail?

A: Based on the cost-benefit analysis, it would justify spending the money on a bridge. It does not justify spending $3 billion on a tunnel. The bridge is going to be about $500 million.

(Editor’s note: In a debate over whether a train tunnel or bridge would best serve the community, the costs for each proposal still remain under scrutiny. A consultant hired by Fort Lauderdale has said the tunnel can be built for $880 million.)

We have to do a cost-benefit analysis. The state DOT and MPO will do it along with the federal government, if we get federal money.

The benefit is this is cheaper than adding another lane to I-95. That costs $2 billion every time you add another lane, county line to county line. And that’s cheap.

I think the feds will only pay for 25%. Sometimes they pay for half. But I’m not betting the federal government is going to have all this money to throw at it.

Q: “I’ve listened with great interest to many of the tunnel vs. bridge discussions. But what study has shown that ridership will justify either one?”

A: There’s been five studies on ridership, pre-COVID and post-COVID. The last one done by the Florida Department of Transportation would have been done in 2022. It was presented to the city and county and the MPO. We have it on our website.

The ridership numbers get lower as you get farther north from the New River. Projected ridership numbers are lower when you get to Pompano Beach and even lower in Deerfield Beach because (the new train service can’t get past the New River without a bridge or tunnel). The numbers are higher in Fort Lauderdale.

Q: Why are we doing this?

A: Before Brightline was a twinkle in someone’s eye, we were already talking about putting mass transit in all the east coast cities in South Florida, specifically Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. This has legs beyond the past decade. It goes back at least two and half decades.

Q: Who will run the new commuter train service?

A: The commuter line will not be Brightline. It will likely be Tri-Rail or a new service.

We are talking about a train that’s affordable. A lower-cost version of Brightline. It will take longer because there are so many stops.

The operations will be more like Tri-Rail than Brightline.

Q: How many ride Tri-Rail?

A: About 13,000 to 14,000 people a day, the same number expected to ride the new commuter rail service. And it’s a different ridership and a different market.

Different people will ride this train than ride Tri-Rail.

The folks who live east of I-95 — the attorneys, doctors and CPAs, for instance — ride Brightline. The office workers, service workers and medical staff are the folks who get on I-95. Those are the people who would ride this new train.

Q: Are enough people riding Tri-Rail?

A: It’s been underutilized for years. It was designed for higher capacity.

They were hoping 40,000 people a day would ride it. But there’s not that many people wanting to use it.

If Tri-Rail were on the east tracks, more people would use it. Tri-Rail uses a different track that’s owned by the state of Florida.

Tri-Rail is a good thing to have. People use it to go to the airport.

Q: Who owns the tracks that will serve the new commuter train?

A: Florida East Coast Railway owns the tracks and the right of way. We don’t own the right of way. They do. FEC and Brightline use the same tracks. They are privately owned.

Q: “Broward County is considering paying from $500 million to $1 billion to subsidize Brightline, a for-profits company. Why are we, the citizens, paying for Brightline to make more money?”

A: We are putting trains on their tracks and those improvements they want to use. If we want to use it we have to pay for it. And they’ll have the right to use it.

Q: “Has the county decided unilaterally that more rail will get people out of their cars? Where’s the evidence?”

A: There aren’t a lot of choices left. Our roadways are built out. The next generation of improvements are double decking our roads and highways.

There’s no more room on Broward Boulevard unless you start condemning all the businesses.

New York is the home of the double-decker roads. That’s the future.

We’ve been talking about it here at the MPO. Have people been listening? I don’t know. I’m going to say no.

The capacity of the roads is the evidence. If there’s nowhere else to build roads, what is the alternative?

It’s not if you build it they will come. It’s they come, and they have no way to get around. They’re here. Now what?

L.A. is a good example of that, if you’ve ever been on the 405 expressway. Their peak hours are from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Traffic crawls in L.A. They’ve arrived, but there’s no way to get around.

Q: Broward County commissioners have made it clear they will make the call on whether to build a bridge or tunnel. What is their next step?

A: The County Commission is expected to vote this coming Tuesday to hire an engineering design firm to do a real bridge design.

I’m excited the county is moving forward with this. We need to know the actual cost, instead of all this speculation and back-of-the-table math. We need to get to facts. I applaud the County Commission for doing this. They really need to.

It’s preliminary engineering, not just design. It will give us all the facts to apply for federal money in a way that’s consistent with what the federal government requires. They want details.

Q: How long will it take to finish the preliminary engineering work to move forward with a bridge?

A: It could take a year. It could take two years. It could take six months.

This is going to take time. This is not a tomorrow thing.

They will also look at whether they’d have to take land. I would imagine that would be part of the scope.

I think the misconception is that most people don’t realize it’s further down the tracks than they think. There’s so much more to do.

The environmental engineering alone is going to take years.

Q: Will the trains be noisy?

A: Brightline is quieter. The newer trains are quieter.

The rails we have on the FEC are like a long cord, so you don’t get the clickety-clack-clack you hear in Manhattan.

The trains are going to be much less noisy.

Q: Won’t a tunnel be quieter than a bridge?

A: Not really. With a tunnel, you’ll hear three horns for each train. They’re required by federal law to blow the horn before they enter the tunnel, in the middle of the tunnel and right as they exit. That goes for Brightline and the new commuter train.

That’s around 100 trains or more per day total.

I know that would be a joy. (Editor’s note: Said with sarcasm.)

Q: How much will tickets cost on the new commuter line?

A: Tickets will be cheaper than Brightline. I’d say they’d be competitive with Tri-Rail. I liken this to the people’s train. You don’t want to price people out.

A Brightline ticket is more than $50. I went to Orlando and it was $150 to go there and back.

(Editor’s note: Brightline at times provides promotional offers with reduced prices. One-way fares on Tri-Rail range from $2.50 to $8.75, depending on the length of your trip.)

Q: Will the trains have security on each car?

A: There will be security. It’s too soon to provide details.

With Brightline, you go through metal detectors. With Tri-Rail, you don’t. You just get on the train.

Tri-Rail does have private security on the trains, but not every car.

Q: How will major east-west roads fare with an enormous increase in train crossings? Broward, Sunrise, Oakland Park, Commercial, Cypress Creek are already so heavily trafficked, how would traffic going in those directions be accommodated with many additional trains?

A: That’s something we’ve been looking at for awhile. I presented this to the County Commission last year, about digging under the railroad tracks where the road would go either under or over the rail. Going under would be a dimple, not a tunnel. It’s a very cool concept.

Q: How will major east-west roads fare with an enormous increase in train crossings?

A: The trains go by in seconds. You still have to stop. But they’re not like freight trains. What really generates the worst traffic here are the freight trains.

We’re already talking to the county about timing the lights better. If you know a train is coming from the north and going to cross Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach, you start timing the lights from east to west to slow the traffic farther from the tracks so you don’t get a blockade. And you time the north-south lights to parallel the train so you keep the traffic flowing north-south. It requires math. But the math does work.

It could give us another 20% capacity on the roadway.

Q: “While the tunnel vs. bridge is the hot topic, a more thorough and holistic impact of increased commuter rail must be analyzed. Thanks for your thoughts before the train leaves the station.”

A: We’ve been working on this for more than a decade. We’ve been getting ready to understand what this next generation of traffic improvements is. The transportation geeks know about it. But the average person on the street might not. Not a lot of people pay attention until a bulldozer shows up.

Everything you’re asking is what people should be asking. There’s so much traffic down here and it’s only going to get worse. Because no one says no to any development.

Answers to the next two questions were provided by the Sun Sentinel and did not come from Greg Stuart of the MPO:

Q: What does Fort Lauderdale say?

A: County commissioners have made it clear they plan to build a bridge because a tunnel would cost a fortune. A tunnel, with an estimated price tag of $3 billion, would cost six times more than a 40-foot-high bridge.

The county got an official buy-in from Fort Lauderdale when Commissioners John Herbst, Pamela Beasley-Pittman and Commissioner Warren Sturman cast “yes” votes in December embracing a bridge if a tunnel won’t work out. Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steve Glassman voted no, saying a bridge would ruin downtown and divide neighborhoods.

Q: Is Fort Lauderdale giving up on a tunnel?

A: No. Right after the bridge vote, all five Fort Lauderdale commissioners agreed to pay an outside consultant up to $325,000 to research the costs of building a tunnel along with the eminent domain costs related to building a bridge through downtown. According to the city’s experts, a tunnel can be built for $880 million without requiring the taking of private land. The consultant is expected to give city commissioners an update on Tuesday during their 1:30 p.m. conference meeting.

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentinel.com. Follow me on X @Susannah_Bryan