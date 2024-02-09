Commuters beware: Blasting along I-71 in Oldham County resumes as part of expansion project

Blasting has restarted along a stretch of Interstate 71 in Oldham County as part of the state project to expand the route into six lanes.

According to TRIMARC, I-Move Kentucky crews will conduct regular blasting from mile markers 12-14 of the interstate from 2-3:30 p.m. on weekdays, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect traffic stoppages on both northbound and southbound lanes for several months as the project continues, officials said, and extra precautions are advised while driving in the area.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: I-71 expansion project resumes in Oldham County, delays expected