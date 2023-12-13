Commuters Clash With Ceasefire Protesters Blocking LA Freeway

Video shows clashes breaking out between commuters and protesters blocking the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 13.

Organization IfNotNow said its Los Angeles demonstrators had shut down the interstate to demand politicians call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Footage filmed by Sergio Olmos shows people kicking signs and grappling with protesters who had sat down on the busy Los Angeles roadway. The demonstrators chanted “Let Gaza live” and “Ceasefire now” before they were confronted by drivers attempting to pass. One man is heard saying, “I have a wife who is in the hospital.”

Police read an announcement to disperse protesters and threatened arrest and “necessary force” before beginning to detain demonstrators. Credit: Sergio Olmos via Storyful

Video Transcript

- (CHANTING) Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live.

Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now.

[MUFFLED SINGING]

[SINGING AND CLAPPING]

Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live.

--fire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Cease--

[MUFFLED CROWD SOUNDS]

[ANGRY CROWD ARGUING]

- I have a wife that's in the hospital.

- --California Highway Patrol. I am a Peace Officer of the state of California. All persons on the 110 freeway southbound, around Second Street, are in violation of blocking the freeway. You are hereby ordered to immediately leave the area within-- or fail to submit to the arrest, necessary force will be used. This warning also applies to members of the media. There is no delay in the arrest.

[ANGRY CROWD SOUNDS]

- (CHANTING) --will never be divided. The people united will never be divided. The people united will-- united will never be divided. The people united will never be divided.

Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now.

- Thank you. Woo!

[SIRENS]

- (CHANTING) down, down with occupation. Up, up with liberation. Down, down with occupation.

[CROWD CHEERING]

Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live.

Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live.

Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live.

- Get outta the way.

[ANGRY CROWD SOUNDS]

- (CHANTING) Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now.

[ANGRY CROWD SOUNDS]