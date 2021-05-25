Commuters, Subway Operator Save Asian Man Thrown Onto Train Tracks in Queens
Commuters and a quick-thinking subway operator saved an Asian man from certain death after he was thrown onto train tracks in Queens in New York on Monday morning.
The incident: Local authorities are looking for the suspect who pushed the 36-year-old victim onto the southbound tracks at the 21st-Queensbridge Station at around 7:45 a.m. just as an F train was arriving, reported NBC Bay Area.
According to witnesses, the suspect approached the man and said something to him before shoving him onto the tracks.
It remains unknown what words were exchanged as the victim only speaks Mandarin.
Subway operator Tobin Madathil said he immediately placed the approaching train into emergency mode after noticing people waving at him, the NY Post reported.
Commuters brought the man back to safety as the train pulled to a stop 30 feet away from him.
The victim, who was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment, reportedly suffered a laceration on the forehead.
Suspect at large: The NYPD is now looking for the reported suspect, who is said to be between 20-30 years old, about 6 feet tall, and was wearing all-black attire including a face mask, hoodie, pants and shoes on the day of the attack.
The authorities are looking into whether the attack was motivated by race and have released an image of the reported suspect.
The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $3,500 to anyone with information that can lead to the suspect's arrest. Tipsters can call or DM NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS.
In a statement highlighting the “significant dip in ridership and a spike in crime,” an MTA spokesperson called upon the de Blasio administration to “partner with us and do more to address subway incidents and the ongoing mental health crisis in the city."
Featured Image via NYPD Crimestoppers
