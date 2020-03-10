Commuting the sentence of a Medicare fraudster? An unwise move by President Trump.

Last week, President Trump saw fit to issue a commutation to prolific Medicare fraudster Judith Negron, who had served only 8 years of an appropriate 35-year sentence, handed down in one of the largest Medicare frauds in history. South Florida, the epicenter of health care fraud, each year, has seen countless health care professionals like Negron willfully engage in elaborate schemes to bilk a system created to provide care to millions of elderly Americans.

So while the president certainly has the constitutional authority to pardon, this particular action sends a disturbing message and serves to demean the extraordinary efforts of prosecutors and agents attempting to rein in pervasive fraud that costs taxpayers billions of dollars annually. The president's decision may well even encourage lawlessness in a federal program that can least afford it.

As a federal prosecutor for more than 25 years, I saw the devastating impact of health care fraud and spent a substantial part of my career prosecuting it and training prosecutors how to recognize and attack it. Negron’s scheme was a troubling but important reminder of how law enforcement and the judicial system work in tandem to root out and deter significant health care frauds.

She took advantage of the vulnerable

Over the years, Negron’s company, American Therapeutic Corporation (ATC) used thousands of elderly Alzheimer’s and dementia patients as pawns to overwhelm the system and defraud Medicare of more than $200 million. These elderly victims were mere props in a sophisticated fraud scheme — unwittingly rented for the day from a nearby assisted living facility for a few pieces of silver, $25 to be exact, simply to be abused under the guise of providing a “service” that Medicare would pay for handsomely.

The scheme’s success spawned many copycats, and before long, South Florida had more adults in community mental health “therapy” than New York City and Los Angeles combined. Reimbursements to South Florida clinics were more than half of what Medicare paid to the entire country.

Judith Negron at her home in Hialeah, Florida, on Feb. 19, 2020. More

The ATC scheme was so successful that Negron created a “management company” that served primarily as a sophisticated operation to launder the millions stolen from Medicare and to generate the tens of thousands of dollars in cash to pay kickbacks to the owners of the assisted living facilities. At the time of Negron’s arrest in Miami in October 2010, ATC was the largest health care fraud being prosecuted in the country.

Perhaps the most chilling testimony occurred at trial when a witness recounted Negron’s actions in screaming directly into the ear of the elderly “neurovegetative” dementia patient to keep her awake for yet another fraudulent “therapy” session. The episode served as a single but vivid demonstration of the cruelty in the broad conspiracy prosecutors put before the federal jury.

Negron, along with Lawrence Duran and Marianella Valera, were the masterminds of this brazen and prolific operation. After trial and convictions, Duran was sentenced to 50 years incarceration, while Valera and Negron each received 35-year sentences — their sentences enhanced because of the vulnerability of the elderly victims.

The penalties were entirely fitting while significantly deterring others. Negron, remorseless, failed to accept responsibility and fought the case through an appeal that swiftly affirmed her conviction and sentence. She still hasn’t repaid the money she stole from Medicare.

One example of a wider problem