Commvault and NetApp Expand Critical Data Protection and Recovery for Hybrid Cloud Environments





TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced the launch of NetApp Scale-out Data Protection (SDP), to offer expanded rapid recovery support for critical data across NetApp's hybrid-enabled storage systems. NetApp SDP takes advantage of the NetApp portfolio and is powered by Commvault Complete™ Backup and Recovery software to provide snapshot management, backup, and disaster recovery functionality.

Businesses today are highly data-driven, so losing access to this critical asset due to an outage, or modern threat, such as ransomware, can be catastrophic. While cloud-based technologies have made data more available, losing a critical system still risks financial and reputational impact. Companies must have the ability to quickly and reliably recover valuable business data.

Through NetApp SDP, Commvault and NetApp are combining NetApp HCI, All-Flash-FAS, and StorageGRID with Commvault software to deliver the complete package, with quick and effective deployment, easy scale and on-prem object storage to efficiently protect critical cloud applications. Utilizing Commvault's vast support for array and cloud snapshots and a full set of application and VM APIs, Commvault and NetApp have simplified the protection of hybrid cloud environments by delivering extremely fast and reliable RPO/RTO while incorporating long-term retention in an integrated cloud tier.

"When downtime occurs, access and recoverability of critical data, specifically in a cloud environment, critically impacts an organization's ability to maintain business operations and meet SLAs," said Ranga Rajagopalan, Vice President of Product Management, Commvault. "We're proud to partner with NetApp's entire storage portfolio to deliver a solution that meets today's expectation for performance, simplicity, scale, and cost, integrating both on-prem and public cloud deployments."

"Commvault and NetApp's longstanding partnership offers customers the reliability and simplicity of an engineered backup and recovery solution leveraging the strength of the NetApp portfolio," said Brett Roscoe, Vice President, Product Management, NetApp. "The launch of SDP provides our joint customers with a simple, turn-key solution that uses NetApp HCI to enhance the scalability and robustness of the Commvault software in protecting their most critical data across hybrid cloud environments."

Commvault and NetApp have been partners for over 20 years, jointly supporting 1,200 customers with critical data protection through Commvault Complete™ Backup and Recovery integrated with NetApp's range of storage solutions both on premises and in the cloud. In utilizing this technology, customers can migrate, simplify, and convert their critical data and workloads to their preferred cloud provider, maximizing their investment.

NetApp's Scale-out Data Protection is available from NetApp and NetApp channel partners only. For more information and to purchase, please contact your NetApp account manager or reseller.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com