Comoros country profile

Map of Comoros

After more than 20 coups or attempted coups, the archipelago of islands that make up Comoros are trying to consolidate political stability and use their tourism potential to climb out of poverty.

There are four major islands in the archipelago, one of which - Mayotte - voted against independence in 1974, and is still governed by France.

The descendants of Arab traders, Malay immigrants and African peoples contribute to the islands' complex ethnic mix.

Natural resources are in short supply and the chief exports - vanilla, cloves and perfume essence - are prone to price fluctuations. Remittances by Comorans living abroad are an important source of income.

LEADER

President: Azali Assoumani

President-elect Azali Assoumani

Former coup leader Azali Assoumani was declared winner of the May 2016 presidential election after violence and vote irregularities forced a partial re-run of the poll.

Mr Assoumani first came to power in 1999 by ousting Tadjiddine Ben Said Massonde in a coup.

He won an election three years later, stepping down in 2006 at the end of his term to hand over power to Ahmed Abdallah Sambi.

MEDIA

Rare Ylang-Ylang flowers are grown on the sides of the Karthala volcano for their oil which is used as a base for perfume

The Comoros authorities have a tight hold on the media in the country. Journalists risk arrest and detention, and newspapers have been suspended and radio stations put off the air over reports deemed offensive to the government.

Radio is the dominant medium. The national state-run network competes with regional services and private stations. There are also private newspaper papers. Most publish weekly; a feeble advertising market, poverty and poor distribution inhibit circulation.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in the history of the Comoros:

Captain Ayouba Combo, left, and French mercenary Bob Denard mounted a coup in 1995 but were thwarted by French forces

1886 - Comoros become a French protectorate.

1974 - Three of the four main islands making up the Comoros vote for independence, but Mayotte votes to stay with France.

1997 - The islands of Anjouan and Moheli declare independence. The conflict lasts until 2001, when voters agree a new constitution.

2007-2008 - Anjouan separatist rebellion is defeated with African Union help.