Compact utility loader stolen from street in Berks County

Apr. 8—Thieves used a flatbed tow truck to take a compact utility loader that was parked on the street in front of a Union Township home, state police said Thursday.

The 2019 Toro Dingo was taken March 24 about 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Blackwood Lane, near Douglassville. The loader was a rental that was being used for a project on a property and was scheduled to be picked up by its owner that day.

The property owner saw it being loaded onto a truck and assumed that was the owner.

The loader is red and black with tracked wheels.

Troopers are asking that anyone with information about the theft contact them at the Reading station at 610-378-4011 and speak to Trooper Max Seiler.

Tips can be made anonymously via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.