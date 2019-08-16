Is Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE (EBR:CFEB) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE SA (EBR:CFEB) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE had €1.01b of debt, an increase on €889.6m, over one year. On the flip side, it has €388.3m in cash leading to net debt of about €622.3m.

How Strong Is Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE had liabilities of €2.30b due within 12 months, and liabilities of €913.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €388.3m and €1.26b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €1.56b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €1.97b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE's net debt is only 1.3 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 24.3 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On the other hand, Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE saw its EBIT drop by 7.5% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.