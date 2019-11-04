Our Take On Compagnie du Cambodge's (EPA:CBDG) CEO Salary

The CEO of Compagnie du Cambodge (EPA:CBDG) is Cyrille Bolloré. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for Compagnie du Cambodge

How Does Cyrille Bolloré's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Compagnie du Cambodge has a market cap of €3.5b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €3.2m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €1.7m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €1.8b to €5.7b, and the median CEO total compensation was €1.2m.

As you can see, Cyrille Bolloré is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Compagnie du Cambodge is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Compagnie du Cambodge, below.

ENXTPA:CBDG CEO Compensation, November 4th 2019 More

Is Compagnie du Cambodge Growing?

On average over the last three years, Compagnie du Cambodge has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 23% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 2.1% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Compagnie du Cambodge Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 4.3%, Compagnie du Cambodge would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Compagnie du Cambodge, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Compagnie du Cambodge shares (free trial).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Compagnie du Cambodge, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.