Do Compagnie Financière Richemont SA’s (VTX:CFR) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut?

Today we are going to look at Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Compagnie Financière Richemont:

0.081 = €2.0b ÷ (€31b - €6.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an ROCE of 8.1%.

Does Compagnie Financière Richemont Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Compagnie Financière Richemont's ROCE is fairly close to the Luxury industry average of 8.1%. Regardless of where Compagnie Financière Richemont sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Compagnie Financière Richemont's past growth compares to other companies.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Compagnie Financière Richemont.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Compagnie Financière Richemont's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Compagnie Financière Richemont has current liabilities of €6.7b and total assets of €31b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

