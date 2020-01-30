Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises (EPA:INFE) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises SA (EPA:INFE) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises had debt of €11.3m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from €13.0m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €50.3m in cash, so it actually has €39.0m net cash.

ENXTPA:INFE Historical Debt, January 30th 2020 More

A Look At Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises had liabilities of €93.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of €14.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €50.3m as well as receivables valued at €85.5m due within 12 months. So it can boast €27.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion. Succinctly put, Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated €53k in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last year, Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.