Will Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA’s (EPA:POM) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead?

Based on Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA’s (EPA:POM) earnings update in June 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear bearish, with earnings expected to decline by -7.2% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 19%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €425m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to €394m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Compagnie Plastic Omnium. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Longer term expectations from the 8 analysts covering POM’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

By 2022, POM’s earnings should reach €446m, from current levels of €425m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 4.2%. EPS reaches €3.22 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €2.88 EPS today. As revenues is expected to outpace earnings, analysts expect margins to contract from the current 6.3% to 4.7% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Compagnie Plastic Omnium, I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Compagnie Plastic Omnium worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Compagnie Plastic Omnium is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Compagnie Plastic Omnium? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

