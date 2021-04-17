- By GF Value





The stock of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $6.52 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is shown in the chart below.





Because Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 4.5% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.50, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is fair. This is the debt and cash of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $14.8 billion and earnings of $1.564 a share. Its operating margin is 4.75%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 22.4%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao's ROIC is 5.50 while its WACC came in at 3.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is shown below:

In short, The stock of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 74% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

