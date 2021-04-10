- By GF Value





The stock of Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa (NYSE:SBS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $7.61 per share and the market cap of $5.2 billion, Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa is shown in the chart below.





Because Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 6.8% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The overall financial strength of Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa is poor. This is the debt and cash of Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.1 billion and earnings of $0.716 a share. Its operating margin is 32.06%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, the profitability of Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa is 6.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa's ROIC was 9.88, while its WACC came in at 7.63. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa (NYSE:SBS, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

