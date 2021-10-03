Companies Like Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Adverum Biotechnologies Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Adverum Biotechnologies last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$364m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$115m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.2 years as of June 2021. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Adverum Biotechnologies' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Adverum Biotechnologies has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$7.5m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With the cash burn rate up 49% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Adverum Biotechnologies Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Adverum Biotechnologies shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Adverum Biotechnologies' cash burn of US$115m is about 54% of its US$214m market capitalisation. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

So, Should We Worry About Adverum Biotechnologies' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Adverum Biotechnologies' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Adverum Biotechnologies' situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Adverum Biotechnologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

