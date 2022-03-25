Companies Like American West Metals (ASX:AW1) Could Be Quite Risky

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should American West Metals (ASX:AW1) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does American West Metals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When American West Metals last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$6.6m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$8.7m. Therefore, from December 2021 it had roughly 9 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Hard Would It Be For American West Metals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$27m, American West Metals' AU$8.7m in cash burn equates to about 32% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About American West Metals' Cash Burn?

Because American West Metals is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. Certainly, we'd be more confident in the stock if it was generating operating revenue. But generally speaking, we can say that early stage companies like American West Metals are generally higher risk than well established businesses. Therefore, in our view, the company has somewhat problematic cash burn rates, and it may face the need for more funding in the future. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for American West Metals you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

