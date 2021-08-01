Companies Like Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Check out our latest analysis for Applied Graphene Materials

When Might Applied Graphene Materials Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. Applied Graphene Materials has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the UK£2.3m in cash it held at January 2021. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£2.0m. That means it had a cash runway of around 14 months as of January 2021. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Applied Graphene Materials' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In the last year, Applied Graphene Materials did book revenue of UK£90k, but its revenue from operations was less, at just UK£90k. Given how low that operating leverage is, we think it's too early to put much weight on the revenue growth, so we'll focus on how the cash burn is changing, instead. Even though it doesn't get us excited, the 48% reduction in cash burn year on year does suggest the company can continue operating for quite some time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Applied Graphene Materials Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Applied Graphene Materials to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Applied Graphene Materials' cash burn of UK£2.0m is about 12% of its UK£17m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Applied Graphene Materials' Cash Burn A Worry?

The good news is that in our view Applied Graphene Materials' cash burn situation gives shareholders real reason for optimism. One the one hand we have its solid cash burn relative to its market cap, while on the other it can also boast very strong cash burn reduction. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, Applied Graphene Materials has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Of course Applied Graphene Materials may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    If you've noticed that the price you're paying for goods and services is on the rise, you're not alone. Although some degree of inflation is expected in a growing economy, inflation data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2021 is nothing short of worrisome. Based on the year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U), the price for a large, predetermined basket of goods and services is up 5.4%, year over year.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is on the Way: 3 Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    Think about this for a moment: In each of the previous eight bear markets (i.e., not counting the coronavirus crash of 2020), there was at least one double-digit percentage decline in the S&P 500 within the first three years of bouncing back from the bottom. In five of those eight bounce-back rallies, we witnessed two double-digit percentage dips. In other words, the stock market never rebounds as smoothly as things have been over the past 16 months.

  • AMZN Stock Price Predictions: What Will Amazon Be Worth in 2025? 2030?

    Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock could be heading for major gains if price predictions concerning the e-commerce company turn out to be true. Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com Many experts are weighing out the pros and cons of AMZN stock when making their price predictions. That includes taking into account when the company’s businesses will hit maturity, as well as other factors. Of course, these are price predictions for AMZN stock, so there’s a lot of variety in estimates for where it will

  • 6 A-Rated, Safe Stocks to Buy With Dividends

    The market hates uncertainty. And that’s why it’s smart to have safe stocks in your portfolio that will be shelter from any storms. And speaking of storms, we’re seeing quite a season of them. From super heatwaves, fires and floods to busy hurricane and typhoon seasons, the past few months have been busy. Then, add rising Covid cases, a market that’s seeing rising inflation and trade tensions with China. That’s a lot of uncertainty.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips S

  • International Business Machines' (NYSE:IBM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.64

    International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) will increase its dividend on the 10th of September to...

  • 10 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best electric utility stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now. The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic created problems for many industries from the sharp decline in demand […]

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The Biden administration is working on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would improve the country's roads, bridges, water systems, and broadband networks, among other things. Its passage would provide a huge boost to infrastructure stocks as it would drive investment in the sector. While passing an infrastructure bill would boost spending, several companies are on track to grow at a healthy rate over the next few years, even if the deal falls apart again.

  • QuantumScape Is a Wild Bet on a Potential Great Story

    A lot has happened on Wall Street in the past two years. The pandemic on Main Street changed how we invest in stocks. Two major memes blossomed into exciting opportunities, combining to create the opportunity for QuantumScape’s (NYSE:QS) stock. Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com The electric vehicle charge against the internal combustion engine is a real thing now. And the commitment to ESG investing became more prevalent. The goal of QuantumScape, meanwhile, is to improve batteries for the E

  • The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Could Lift These Stocks

    A Senate vote to start debate on a $1.2 trillion package has set the infrastructure-train in motion. Potential winners include Jacobs Engineering, Hubbell, and Union Pacific.

  • A Giant Fund Scooped Up AMC Stock, Bought More Tilray and Carnival

    New Jersey’s embattled pension initiated a position in AMC Entertainment, increased investments in marijuana stock Tilray and cruise giant Carnival, and slashed its stake in Alibaba.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Investors who have $3,000 left over after covering their expenses, debts, and savings obligations may think they have little money for investing. With that amount, investors could comfortably buy shares of tech such as eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) and earn outsized returns over time.

  • Now's a great time to plan for a sell-off

    The stock market is near all-time highs, which makes for a great time to plan for a big sell-off, even if you don’t expect one to come.Why it matters: A sell-off that sends the stock market down 10% from current levels would be very average by historical standards.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Regardless of whether you expect the market to go lower, most would agree that it’s better to formulate an investment strategy during times of calm than times o

  • Beijing Has Raised the Risk of Investing in China. Don’t Flee. Look Further Afield.

    Investors will need to be in the world’s second-largest economy. Now might be the time to move on from the big, global stocks and to smaller, more local, or less politically sensitive names.

  • Pinterest Stock: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

    Pinterest stock is getting crushed on earnings, as user growth disappoints Wall Street. Here's how to trade the stock now.

  • Investors Lose $1 Trillion in China’s Wild Week of Market Shocks

    (Bloomberg) -- It began with a record crash in Chinese stocks on Wall Street and only got crazier from there.The nearly $1 trillion selloff ignited by Beijing’s shock ban on profits at tutoring companies has triggered a new round of soul searching about the investment case for Chinese assets in the Xi Jinping era.After a week of wild market swings and tense calls with clients, some investors have decided China just isn’t worth the trouble. Others spot buying opportunities after valuations sank t

  • Bitcoin's terminal value is really $700,000: crypto investor

    One early bitcoin investor has crunched the numbers on the crypto, and thinks it's looking mighty undervalued at the moment.

  • You could unwittingly triple your Medicare premiums — here’s what to watch for

    Medicare – health insurance that kicks in at 65 — is not free. You can unwittingly send your Medicare Part B premium – the part that covers certain doctors, outpatient care and preventive care — sky-high by poorly planning your income beginning at age 63. Medicare part B premiums are determined by the income you had two years ago, so your 2019 income determines your 2021 premiums, and your income this year will determine premiums in 2023.

  • Forget Amazon, These 2 Nasdaq Highfliers Are Skyrocketing Friday

    The stock market gave back some of its recent gains on Friday, as high-profile earnings reports weighed on parts of the market. In particular, declines for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were worse than most other stock indexes, with the Nasdaq down more than 0.6% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. Many investors were displeased with a downbeat outlook from e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), whose shares fell precipitously.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One trick to investing is trying to predict the future -- but that doesn't mean you should buy a crystal ball and attempt to time the market. Instead, pay attention to secular trends, and look for companies that could benefit over the long term.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.