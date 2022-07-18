Companies Like Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Arecor Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2021, Arecor Therapeutics had UK£18m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£5.5m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.3 years as of December 2021. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Arecor Therapeutics Growing?

Notably, Arecor Therapeutics actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 189%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 32% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Arecor Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Arecor Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of UK£89m, Arecor Therapeutics' UK£5.5m in cash burn equates to about 6.2% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Arecor Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Arecor Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Arecor Therapeutics' situation. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Arecor Therapeutics that investors should know when investing in the stock.

