Companies Like Argenica Therapeutics (ASX:AGN) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. By way of example, Argenica Therapeutics (ASX:AGN) has seen its share price rise 117% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Argenica Therapeutics' cash burn is too risky. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Argenica Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Argenica Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$5.3m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$2.6m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years as of December 2021. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Argenica Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Argenica Therapeutics did record statutory revenue of AU$259k over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 353%. Given that sharp increase in spending, the company's cash runway will shrink rapidly as it depletes its cash reserves. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Argenica Therapeutics due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Argenica Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

While Argenica Therapeutics does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Argenica Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of AU$43m and burnt through AU$2.6m last year, which is 6.0% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Argenica Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Argenica Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Argenica Therapeutics' situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Argenica Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

