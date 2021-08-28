Companies Like ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

View our latest analysis for ATAC Resources

How Long Is ATAC Resources' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2021, ATAC Resources had cash of CA$8.8m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$1.3m. So it had a cash runway of about 6.7 years from June 2021. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is ATAC Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because ATAC Resources isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 35%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of ATAC Resources due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can ATAC Resources Raise Cash?

While ATAC Resources does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$27m, ATAC Resources' CA$1.3m in cash burn equates to about 4.9% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is ATAC Resources' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way ATAC Resources is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for ATAC Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Of course ATAC Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Cathie Wood thinks these companies will beat the market. Here's why they could be big winners for you, too.

  • Bitcoin Has No Value: People Bank's Of China Official Announces Further Crackdown

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies "are not legal tenders and have no actual value support," according to Deputy Director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Yin Youping. What Happened: According to a report by local news outlet People's Daily Online, Youping said that cryptocurrencies are purely speculative assets. He also advised the public to increase its risk awareness and stay away from the crypto market to "protect their poc

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • U.S. dollar offers clearest sign of what Wall Street really thinks about Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    If there was any doubt that Federal Reserve Chairman's comments, delivered virtually at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, were being interpreted as dovish, the dollar's reaction should clear up any questions.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Avoid Now

    If the government could just get out of the way of marijuana, it could realize its full potential as a massive growth opportunity. Unfortunately, a tax and regulatory morass on the state level, coupled with its continuing classification as an illegal substance federally, has put roadblocks in front of otherwise good pot stocks. Other cannabis stocks, however, seem to go out of their way to sabotage themselves and their investors.

  • This Top Finance Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds

    Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to coronavirus-induced oil and gas price volatility, the pandemic outbreak has dulled the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry outlook. ENB, KMI, HEP & TGS are the ones set to survive industry woes.

  • Got $1,000? Buy This Hot Stock That Jumped 10X and Could Do It Again

    A stronger pace of growth in the future, thanks to solid demand, could send this tech stock's price much higher.

  • Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. In today's rather turbulent market, while many stocks are overpriced, a number of top growth stocks with great underlying businesses have fallen from pandemic highs.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • Topps Debt Rating Downgraded on Loss of MLB Deal, SPAC Shutdown

    The credit rating of trading card giant Topps Co. has been pushed deeper into junk bond territory as last week’s loss of Major League Baseball’s license for cards continues to have ramifications. Credit ratings agency Moody’s Investor Service downgraded Topps one notch to B2, about midway on its scale of non-investment grade debt. The company […]

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Leap Upwards

    Markets have posted solid year-to-date gains, even as we see occasional daily – or even weekly – losses. The upward trend has pushed the S&P up 20% for the year, and the NASDAQ up 17%. The generally rising equity environment is opening up plenty of new opportunities for investors. Opportunities come in many shapes and sizes, including newly public companies. With markets rising, IPO activity has also increased. Just in the first half of this year, there were 1,070 IPOs which raised a collective

  • This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Is Still Dirt Cheap

    Warren Buffett might not be as much of a value investor as he once was. The legendary investor also seems to prefer dividend stocks -- even though Berkshire itself has never paid a dividend. Most of the stocks Berkshire owns offer dividends.

  • Some Insiders and Traders Behave as if NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Nearing a Peak

    NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), has been stirring up the investment community. With a new government contract in the works, a high upswing since March, and differing market and insider sentiments, it is easy to imagine that investors want to make sense of the happenings in the $565b market capitalization company.

  • History Suggests a Stock Market Crash Is Likely: 5 Data Points of Concern

    It took less than 17 months for the S&P 500 to more than double from its bear-market bottom. Five data points all suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon. Keep in mind that while these data points may be concerning, we can never pinpoint when a crash will happen, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • 5 Stocks Likely to Make the Most of the Booming Demand for 5G

    The demand for 5G seems poised to grow going forward as the technology offers benefits like higher speeds and lower latency, making it prudent to look at stocks like Apple (AAPL), Corning (GLW) and Nokia (NOK).

  • Vanguard to Add Higher-Risk Funds to Personal Advisor Service

    The new actively managed funds may help the firm attract more clients to its hybrid advisory platform, which offers investors with a minimum of $50,000 access to human financial advisors.

  • Companies with the most bitcoin on their balance sheets

    Investors who don't want to shell out $50,000 per bitcoin (BTC-US) can still gain exposure to it via companies that hold the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.