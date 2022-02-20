Companies attempt to gobble up market share as Oklahoma's cannabis industry matures

Dale Denwalt, Oklahoman
·6 min read

The rush to put down dispensary roots three years ago has led to about 2,000 dispensaries doing business in Oklahoma.

It was a modern-day land run as many sought to stake a claim in the booming industry with just one small storefront, staffed by the owner and a couple of employees. But now, as the industry matures and entrepreneurs find their niche in the market, and the state ramps up enforcement efforts on ownership laws, a fight is emerging over market share as companies attempt to expand their footprint into multiple stores across multiple markets.

Patrons line up for the grand opening of one of two new Apothecary Farms dispensaries in the Oklahoma City metro area.
Patrons line up for the grand opening of one of two new Apothecary Farms dispensaries in the Oklahoma City metro area.

One business, Apothecary Farms, had two grand openings last week alone.

The vertically integrated cultivation, processing and retail business launched storefronts in Moore and Oklahoma City's Automobile Alley, bringing its number of dispensaries in the state to five after starting with other locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Durant.

Inside the Apothecary Farms location at 7941 N May Ave.
Inside the Apothecary Farms location at 7941 N May Ave.

"We've always had a plan of getting four or five or six dispensaries open in the larger markets in Oklahoma," said Marketing Director Brent McDonald.

More: Major changes proposed for Oklahoma's marijuana business

As a manufacturer, Apothecary Farms already had products in hundreds of dispensaries across the state, but oversaturation of the market caused prices to drop below feasible levels, he said.

"It almost became a necessity to pop up more stores as we were more focused on making our exit from the wholesale market due to this market saturation," said McDonald.

Risks and rewards in Oklahoma's marijuana industry

Apothecary Farms was an established brand in Colorado before its first stores opened in Oklahoma, so they already had a framework for expansion. The introduction of a new, highly profitable industry also brought entrepreneurs who are learning on the fly.

More: Loss of business, flat revenues possible outcomes as Oklahoma's marijuana prices plummet

State law prevents majority ownership by individuals outside of Oklahoma. While Apothecary Farms was started in Colorado, it complies with this law because one of the company's founders is an Oklahoma resident.

Marijuana bud on display inside the Apoothecary Farms location at 7941 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Marijuana bud on display inside the Apoothecary Farms location at 7941 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Juan Hernandez, owner of 405 Budz, cashed out his retirement savings and took out a small loan to open his first dispensary. He was about to run out of money when he finally was able to open the doors to his first store in Midwest City.

"I probably started the store with minimal inventory like two quarter-pounds, 12 pre-rolls, like five brownies; and then I kind of just restocked on inventory as stuff got sold and that's kind of how everything started," he said.

Six months later, he felt comfortable enough to expand the business. Now, 405 Budz has locations open in south Oklahoma City and Stillwater, with its storefront in Midwest City undergoing renovations.

But there hasn't been growth without loss for Hernandez as the company tried to find its footing. A storefront in downtown Oklahoma City had to close; Hernandez cited poor foot traffic in an industrial area as the reason.

More: Vaccine mandates, tax cuts, marijuana and culture wars on agenda as Oklahoma Legislature returns

Hernandez, a 27-year-old former T-Mobile store employee, said he used his experience working in retail to inform his expansion plans.

"I kind of just based it off what T-Mobile was doing, where they were opening stores," he said, noting that the cell carrier's locations in south OKC and Midwest City got a lot of business.

"And Stillwater, since it's a college town, we can attract college kids that show up every year, and then the football games, plus the locals that are there also," Hernandez said.

Oklahoma's marijuana industry evidence of a repeatable idea

In multi-site retail, efficiency is important. Find any successful franchise and it probably looks nearly identical to its sister stores. More likely than not, it has the same design and products. Consider Walmart, McDonalds, or even local brands like OnCue and Braum's — there may be slight variations, but store layouts, products and even building designs are remarkably uniform.

The importance of brand recognition is true for medical marijuana retail, too.

"One thing you'll notice about going into every single one of our dispensaries is the aesthetic is that exactly the same. We have this brick wall feel, this old school apothecary-like feel to our brand," said McDonald. "It's plug and play. We want to make sure that every single one of our stores is consistent and congruent, and has very similar menu offerings, the exact same products."

Hernandez said he has tried to work with the same vendors since he opened.

"I know as we grew they would grow, and it would be beneficial to each other, too," he said.

Fire Leaf Dispensary was the first in Oklahoma to open its doors. From the outset, the owners wanted to have two to four storefronts. Just three years later, the company has eight dispensaries stretching from Guthrie to Norman.

"Once you master opening up a store and understanding what the patients need and want, that was something they felt like would be easy to duplicate," said Allison Griffith, Fire Leaf's director of marketing. "And it was really hard to in the beginning, because a lot of landlords were very reluctant to rent to dispensaries."

More: Even marijuana dispensaries are struggling as the worker shortage persists in Oklahoma

Not every dispensary is successful, though. Industry insiders say there is too much product and too many retail options for the current market to be sustainable. McDonald said he's seen concentrate prices fall and dispensaries forced to make hard decisions about whether to remain open.

As more close, however, successful businesses have a chance to acquire equipment, property and employees to launch their next location.

"It's the survival of the fittest right now," McDonald said.

Beyond the economic factor, potential legislative changes and beefed-up enforcement of existing industry rules and regulations could shutter some stores. The state recently required a signed disclosure confirming or denying the existence of any foreign financial interests in the medical marijuana business, stating businesses were not majority owned by parties outside the state.

Kristen Poe straightens the product on shelves at Fire Leaf Dispensary in Edmond, one of about 2,000 dispensaries in Oklahoma.
Kristen Poe straightens the product on shelves at Fire Leaf Dispensary in Edmond, one of about 2,000 dispensaries in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said eight dispensaries surrendered licenses when the state filed a foreign financial attestation case against them.

There are multiple proposed bills that could significantly affect the marijuana industry, should any of them make it into law this year. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority might become a stand-alone agency, moving out from under the Oklahoma State Department of Health's umbrella. Another proposed change to marijuana marketing could result in edibles being required to come in the shape of a marijuana leaf.

One proposal would outlaw all out-of-state industry ownership, which would drastically shake up the retail industry.

Staff writer Dale Denwalt covers Oklahoma's economy and business news for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Dale? He can be reached at ddenwalt@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @denwalt. Support Dale’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma marijuana industry growth gives dispensaries room to expand

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Costco took meat supervisor’s ‘secret invention’ but never paid him for it, GA suit says

    The invention reportedly reversed hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses for the big-box retailer.

  • This Man Is Wondering If He's An A-Hole For Calling Out His Boss Over A Salary Issue, And I'm Genuinely Curious What You Think

    "When I called him out, he told me that both myself, and the friend he offered the position to, were being unprofessional and insubordinate by discussing salary."View Entire Post ›

  • Airbus ordered to delay implementing Qatar jet cancellation

    (Reuters) -A UK judge ordered planemaker Airbus to delay any practical impact of a decision to revoke a $6 billion jet order from Qatar Airways for several weeks, as two of aviation's most powerful players wage an escalating court battle. The move effectively prevents the planemaker from allocating valuable early delivery slots for the in-demand A321neo plane to other airlines, pending an early April hearing at which Qatar Airways plans to seek an injunction reinstating the contract. The two sides have been clashing for months about surface flaws on A350s, some of which have been grounded by Qatar over safety concerns as its airline sues Airbus for $600 million.

  • A pizza chain owner says there needs to be higher wages and more empathy offered to workers in the restaurant sector

    Michael Lastoria, CEO of &pizza, told Insider people are eager to work at his chain because of the culture and "basic respect for their humanity."

  • SEC Fight Over XRP Tokens Turns to Ripple Legal Memos From 2012

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of legal memos Ripple Labs Inc. received a decade ago about XRP tokens are fresh fodder for federal regulators in their fight with the company over whether the digital asset is a security that needs to be registered.Most Read from BloombergEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine UpdateRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine Up

  • Women are driving the labor shortage, and experts have identified a crucial solution

    Companies looking to address the labor shortage are setting up mentorships and reentry programs for women.

  • Inflation: Customers 'balking' at produce prices, says food importer

    There’s a big reason behind those inflated prices you see in the fresh produce section of the supermarket. Blame it on gasoline prices 40% higher than a year ago, along with a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, among other factors driving up prices. “The demand for trucks is so high, that there’s not enough trucks to cover the needs,” fruit and vegetable importer Jay Betancourt tells Yahoo Finance.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • The U.S. is now energy independent

    Data: Energy Information Administration. Chart: Axios VisualsFor decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing.The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it consumed in 2020, and the numbers were essentially in balance in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration.Stay on top of

  • 2 Pros and 2 Cons of Working in Retirement

    Working in retirement has become more and more prevalent in the U.S. While the percentage of participants in most age groups is declining, there's an ongoing increase in participation by those 75 and older, according to data and forecasts from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here are two pros and two cons to working in retirement.

  • Inheritance, estate planning and charitable giving: 4 strategies to reduce taxes now

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY Working in the Washington, D.C., area, no matter who’s in the White House, I’m often thrust into conversations about tax policy. My clients tend to be more aware of various political issues and they’re particularly interested in tax law changes and how those changes affect wealth.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • Andrew Cuomo Sued By State Trooper Over Alleged Sexual Harassment, Former Governor’s Spokesman Added To Suit After He Claims Extortion

    A state trooper who was part of Andrew Cuomo’s security detail sued the ex-New York governor in a sexual harassment claim, but the lawsuit quickly was revised Friday to include Cuomo’s spokesman as a defendant. The state trooper’s lawsuit (read it here) claims that Cuomo “used his physical proximity to Trooper 1 to touch her […]

  • New York trooper says Cuomo and aide retaliated against her after harassment lawsuit

    A New York state trooper claimed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a top aide retaliated against her after she filed a lawsuit against him in federal court.Driving the news: The trooper's attorneys amended their complaint on Friday and added Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi as a defendant after he called the lawsuit an effort to "extort" a settlement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Her lawyers said Azzopardi's statement "was intended to retaliate against Tr

  • EEOC accuses Iowa Walmart of race, sex discrimination after alleged denial of promotion for new mother

    An employee at an Ottumwa store says she was encouraged to apply for a manager spot, then denied promotion after taking maternity leave.

  • Beloved West Los Angeles Restaurant John O’Groats to Toast 40th Anniversary

    John O’Groats — the beloved West Los Angeles restaurant that has been featured on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and New Girl — has big plans for its upcoming birthday. The restaurant will toast its 40th anniversary on Feb. 26 by offering the first 40 parties through the door for breakfast that morning a $40 […]

  • 1 Realistic Path to Make That Million-Dollar Retirement Happen for You

    If you consistently invest in the stock market over a long time, you can easily find yourself with a sizable nest egg by the time you hit retirement age. 81% of full-time W-2 employees have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Typically, employees can earn a 3% or 4% bonus just for saving for retirement.

  • Why Oil Prices Could Stay Hot Even if Ukraine Tensions Cool

    If oil rose to that level, it would undoubtedly cause more inflationary pressure throughout the economy at a time when the prices of all sorts of goods are jumping. RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran thinks that oil supply simply isn’t growing fast enough to constrain prices, in part because the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has been unwilling—and potentially unable—to boost production. Demand is growing much faster and showing little sign of slowing down, even as oil prices rise.

  • Thomasville ductwork manufacturer plans $5.5 million expansion, 25 new jobs

    Thomasville ductwork manufacturer Nordfab has plans for a $5.5 million expansion of its facility, adding 25 jobs.